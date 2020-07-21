Navigating Thru
MORE RIVERRUN DRIVE-IN FUN!
RiverRun's drive-in debut at Marketplace Cinemas last Thursday was a wonderful success, with an incredible 71 cars joining us on a beautiful summer night to enjoy the 2020 Late Night Shorts program. Thank you to everyone who came out!
The fun continues tonight, July 21, as we look forward to presenting Navigating Thru, sponsored by Great Outdoor Provision Co., which tells the story of the incredible women who take on a thru-hike of the Appalachian trail. Tickets remain, and we hope you'll come out and join us!
Every year, thousands of people attempt this hike, but only one in four will be successful and just a quarter of those few are women. This documentary follows women attempting a 2016 and discovering what it takes to become “the 25% of the 25%.”
Marketplace Cinemas is located at 2095 Peters Creek Parkway. Gates open at 7:30 pm with the film screening beginning at 8:45 pm. Tickets are $20 per car / $30 per car for VIP parking, and are available for purchase by clicking here. We hope to see you there - and stay tuned for more information on additional drive-in screenings coming in August!
REMINDER: CAMPAIGN TO SUPPORT RIVERRUN!
At our beginning in 1998, RiverRun was inspired by the French Broad River in Brevard, NC. Like a river, our work at RiverRun is much the same - flowing, strong and constant.
RiverRun suffered extraordinary financial losses as the result of canceling our 2020 Festival. As we face these challenging circumstances and an uncertain future, please consider making a gift to RiverRun. Your donation – no matter how small – will make an impact.
During these hardships, we have programmed films to raise spirits and bring people together through our Virtual Theater and Drive-In screenings. Your contribution will help us continue to fulfill this vision of “uniting our community through film”.
You can support RiverRun by making a donation HERE.
In appreciation, anyone who makes a gift of $55 or more by Aug 8th will receive a 2020 Festival Swag Bag full of goodies from Winston-Salem businesses.
Make your donation by July 25th, you will also receive a coupon from Zaloo’s Canoes in Jefferson, NC. Spend your summer social distancing on NC’s beautiful rivers!
Donate $55 – $124: Receive 25% off a tube trip from Zaloo’s Canoes
Donate $125 or more: Receive 25% off a 5-mile kayak trip from Zaloo’s Canoes
All of us at RiverRun are so thankful for your support!
DON'T FORGET TO GET YOUR RIVERRUN GEAR!
We still have a great selection of 2020 festival merchandise, and we can ship purchases or you can pick them up at our office. Our apparel includes t-shirts and hoodies and we also have our popular pint glasses and tote bags.
Our totes have been spotted at area grocery stores and in use as beach bags on the coast! All merchandise offerings are pictured with prices and purchase links here. We thank you for sporting our goods and supporting RiverRun!
RiverRun International Film Festival is made possible by your generosity.
Thank you for your continued support.
