The RiverRun International Film Festival will present a free screening of Disney’s animated blockbuster Monsters, Inc. (2001) Friday at the Marketplace Cinemas Drive-In, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem.
Tickets are available only at Mast General Store, 516 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, which is sponsoring the event and must be picked up in advance of the screening, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Friday. (Gates open at 6:15 p.m.).
The star-studded voice-over cast includes John Goodman, Billy Crystal, James Coburn, Steve Buscemi, Jennifer Tilly, Bonnie Hunt, Mary Gibbs (in her debut), and Pixar perennial John Ratzenberger. In addition to amassing a worldwide box-office gross of almost $600 million, the film won the Oscar for Best Song (“If I Didn’t Have You”) and was nominated for Best Animated Feature, Best Original Score, and Best Sound Editing.
“The RiverRun team is thrilled to offer this free community event as the kick-off to the Halloween weekend,” said Tiffany Jones, RiverRun’s development director. “We are equally honored to partner with long-time RiverRun sponsor Mast General Store to offer the family-friendly screening of the beloved film Monsters, Inc. as a free event. Be sure to pick up tickets as soon as possible from Mast General!”
The official RiverRun International Film Festival website is www.riverrunfilm.com/.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies on Burgervideo.com. © 2020, Mark Burger.
