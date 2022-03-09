Miss Willoughby weaves a mild mystery

Taking its cue — or two — from Nancy Drew, Miss Marple, and, lest one forget, Harry Potter, Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop (advertised in some quarters as simply Miss Willoughby) is the first in what the filmmakers are undoubtedly hoping will be a full-blown film franchise.
The title character, Elizabeth “Lizzie” Willoughby, is played by Scarlett Graham as a youngster and Nathalie Cox as an adult. Orphaned at an early age, Lizzie becomes the ward of her father’s military buddy, American expatriate Robert Thompson (Kelsey Grammar). Under Robert’s tutelage, she learns chess and literature to sharpen her intellectual acumen, and boxing and martial arts to sharpen her physical acumen. All of these, of course, will come in very handy during her subsequent investigation.
Comfortably ensconced in Robert’s country manor, Lizzie is a college lecturer, published author, and amateur sleuth. Her deductive abilities are put to the test when she is contacted by an old friend, Helen Deakin (Louise Bangay), the proprietor of a cozy bookstore nestled in the heart of London. The shop has been plagued by strange occurrences that lead the increasingly agitated Helen to believe her business is haunted.
Whatever dark and dire forces are at work, Lizzie is determined to get to the bottom of the mystery, aided and abetted by the faithful Robert. Red herrings and potential suspects abound, but Lizzie — played with a cool firmness by Cox — is not to be distracted or swayed.
Unlike Nancy Drew or Harry Potter — or Sherlock Holmes, for that matter — Miss Willoughby is an original, not being based on a book or graphic novel. It’s competent, picturesque, and set in a contemporary Britain that seems only to exist in the movies. Guessing whodunit — or, in this case, who’s-doing-it — isn’t difficult, and for a film promoting itself as family-friendly, such topics as adultery, kidnapping, and attempted murder may alarm the kiddies instead of entertaining them. (The film is rated PG, which is appropriate.)
Grammar comfortably settles into mentor mode as Robert, dispensing compassion and wisdom at regular intervals. Tara Fitzgerald has fun as a snooty society matron, Steven Elder plays Helen’s husband in an overtly twitchy manner, Nicholas Jones plays a crusty but lovable professor who spars affectionately with Lizzie, and strapping Wayne Gordon plays the handsome detective inspector who could conceivably, should the film engender follow-ups, be a potential romantic interest for our intrepid heroine. But it’s Graham, in her feature debut as the young Lizzie, who shines in her brief appearance as the young Lizzie. She’s so good, in fact, that one almost wishes there were flashbacks to further enhance her role.
Under the direction of Brad Watson (who also edited the film), Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop passes the time easily enough, but should it spawn sequels, there is certainly room for improvement, to say nothing of character expansion.
— Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop is available on Digital, on Demand, and DVD ($19.98 retail) from LionsGate Home Entertainment.
