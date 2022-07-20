Minions: Some things borrowed, some things Gru

Ever since Despicable Me (2010), the self-explanatory (and self-incriminating) “Minions” of nefarious super-villain Gru have been committing grand larceny, stealing every scene they’re in -— if not the entire movie outright. They did likewise in Despicable Me 2 (2013) and Despicable Me 3 (2017), and were gifted their own spin-off in Minions (2015). They’ve also headlined animated shorts, a television special, and video games.
Now they’re back in Minions: The Rise of Gru, which is sort of an origin story, ostensibly detailing how young Gru (voiced once more by Steve Carell) first joined forces with the Minions as he embarked on his villainous career. That the film is set in 1976 allows the filmmakers’ free reign to spoof all the era’s trappings, including disco, kung fu, pet rocks, eye-scorching fashions, Big Wheels, and much more.
The screenplay, by Matthew Fogel, based on his and Brian Lynch’s story, isn’t great. Young Gru aspires to join The Vicious 6, a gang comprised of the world’s most notorious criminals. Instead, he winds up in possession of the Zodiac Stone, an ancient artifact that grants its owner infinite power. Or something like that. It all culminates in a barrage of special effects during the Chinese New Year in San Francisco’s Chinatown district, with the fate of the world (one supposes) hanging in the balance.
Minions: The Rise of Gru is an entertaining diversion, to be sure, and the animation is customarily top-notch, but the narrative is fairly routine, and primarily an excuse for the Minions to work their comic magic. That’s the wisest decision the filmmakers could have made. With their frequently unintelligible frequently hilarious, gibberish and their unfailing penchant for wreaking absolute havoc, they never disappoint.
Perhaps the funniest scene in any movie this year, which alone is worth the price of admission, sees the main Minions — Kevin, Stuart, and Bob — essentially hijack an airliner to get to San Francisco. It’s short (maybe too short), it’s inspired, and it’s side-splittingly hilarious. Another delicious non-sequitur is when the Minions inexplicably host a Tupperware party dressed like suburban ‘70s housewives, jabbering away. It has nothing to do with anything, but it’s a scream.
Director Kyle Balda, who co-directed Minions and Despicable Me 3, goes solo here and establishes such a frantic pace that the film occasionally tramples on its own punchlines, and some of the gags are repetitious, but fans of the franchise likely won’t mind.
In addition to Carell, whose voice has been modulated to sound like a youngster, the voice-over cast is packed with stars: Alan Arkin, Julie Andrews, Taraji P. Henson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Michelle Yeoh, RZA, Lucy Lawless, Steve Coogan, Will Arnett, and Russell Brand, but the undisputed star of the show is Pierre Coffin, who voices the Minions and who surely must have been exhausted by the end of production.
In Hollywood, where nothing succeeds like excess (and nothing exceeds like success), we’ve not seen the last of the Minions or Gru, as Despicable Me 4 is on track for release in 2024. Even if Minions 2: The Rise of Gru doesn’t reach the heights of its predecessors, it’s always nice to spend time with the Minions. Long may they make merry.
