Midnight in the Switchgrass: Foul play in Florida

Dreary and weary in equal measure, Midnight in the Switchgrass is a sub-par serial-killer thriller that marks the feature directorial debut of producer Randall Emmett, prolific purveyor of an endless stream of (mostly) direct-to-video action schlock.
Set in Pensacola, circa 2004 (for whatever reason), the simple-minded narrative follows FBI agent Megan Fox and state policeman Emile Hirsch in their individual and joint pursuit of a serial killer who preys on young girls.
There’s no surprise who the killer is, as it’s quickly revealed to be Lukas Haas, a long-distance trucker who, by all outward appearances, is a normal, doting husband and father. Nevertheless, he’s also religiously paranoid and, in quieter moments, sniffs the garments of his victims. In short, your typical screen nutcase.
Midnight in the Switchgrass goes about its dubious business in predictable, clichéd fashion. Fox and Hirsch are repeatedly ordered to drop their investigation – for reasons that are never made clear, except that they’re de rigueur in films like this.
Fox’s typically world-weary partner, played by Bruce Willis, seems not so much world-weary as simply bored. Willis has worked, if that’s the proper term, with producer Emmett before (First Kill, Trauma Center, Survive the Night), usually in roles he can coast through on auto-pilot. So it is again here. His character has absolutely no bearing on the (predictable) outcome of the story.
The film aspires toward some contemporary relevance, with Fox and Hirsch repeatedly proclaiming that the killer’s victims have been discarded by the system. If this is an attempt at social commentary, it’s a simple-minded one.
Inevitably, pursuers and quarry will collide, and Fox proves to be such a crack FBI agent that it takes Haas roughly 60 seconds to drug and abduct her from a bustling honkytonk bar and spirit her back to his hideaway, with a frenzied Hirsch in pursuit.
Hirsch at least tries to inject some urgency into the stock role of the maverick cop on a relentless quest, and Caitlin Carmichael is affecting as the villain’s latest captive. Welker White brings some pathos to the role of the embittered mother of a previous victim, as well as giving the reason for the film’s title (an ersatz riff on The Silence of the Lambs), but the talented Michael Beach is wasted in a one-scene bit as an obligatory by-the-book cop who rebuffs any assistance from the FBI (!). That the FBI didn’t bother to inform local law enforcement of their undercover operation is simply another example of the laziness of first-timer Alan Horsnail’s shoddy screenplay.
If there is a footnote to this forgettable film, it’s that Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly became a romantic duo during production. Actually, Kelly, who is billed under his real name –Colson Baker–, recently tweeted about the film in dismissive terms. Understandably. He has only two scenes, both with Fox, and she roughs him up in both.
That’s about it for Midnight in the Switchgrass.
– Midnight in the Switchgrass is available on-demand, on digital platforms, DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail) from LionsGate Home Entertainment, the latter two boasting bonus features.
