Medieval: Strife, slaughter, and savage Ben Foster

“Violence. Tyranny. Intrigues. Power.”
No, those aren’t the headlines on FOX News but the opening narration of Medieval, the epic historical written, produced, and directed by Petr Jakl. If it wasn’t enough that this growlingly stentorian voiceover is provided by Michael Caine, subtitles are employed to further convey exposition. As if it were needed.
The film was originally titled Jan Zizka after its main character (played by Ben Foster), reputedly the only warrior never to have suffered a defeat. As Zizka is not well-known on these shores, the more generic title Medieval has been applied — and generic is precisely what the film is. It conceivably could have been called “Old King Wenceslas,” since that character appears in the form of Karel Roden. But Medieval it is.
Given the nature of international film financing, it’s no surprise to hear so many dialects and see so many nationalities on the screen. No one really attempts an authentic Czech accent, but that would further muddy the waters, which are muddy and bloody enough. The setting is Italy in the early days of the 15th Century, a time of great political upheaval and narrative bombast. The warrior’s grunt, the swords clank, the blood flows, and limbs (and other appendages) fly — frequently in slow motion. Medieval has a distinct proclivity for trampling any semblance of subtlety while over-emphasizing bloodshed.
Foster plays Zizka as the strong, silent type, while the requisite villainy is provided by Matthew Goode, Til Schweiger, and Roland Moller. Sophie Lowe, a talented young actress who deserves to be much better known, may not strike a blow for 15th-Century feminism as Katherine, the resident damsel in distress, but she’ll swim through a rat-infested grotto and apply maggots to Jan’s bloody eye socket without so much as a blink of her own eye.
That the film wallows in such repetitious violence is arguably its biggest drawback, simply because it’s unnecessary. Medieval is never boring but it does become numbing. It’s difficult to differentiate one battle from the next. The period detail is nice to look at, and there’s even a CGI (computer-generated) lion at large, perhaps left over from the recent Beast?
Schweiger, Goode (channeling Jeremy Irons at his most odious), and the great Caine (long beyond critical reproach) are mostly confined to the castle, and their expository exchanges only serve to confuse matters. In almost every scene involving dialogue — which is hardly the film’s strong suit — a further double-cross is being threatened or perpetrated. Rather than attempt (and fail) at being a history lesson, the makers should have simplified and streamlined, and simply made a piece of entertainment. As it stands, Medieval is clumsily balanced between the two.
