McLean deluxe: Actor/playwright brings C.S. Lewis to life

The problem with most faith-based films is that they tend to preach to the converted, the message overpowering, or even trampling, every other aspect of the narrative. That cannot be said of The Most Reluctant Convert, the screen version of Max McLean’s one-man show detailing the spiritual awakening of author C.S. Lewis (1898-1963), the author of such beloved works as The Chronicles of Narnia and The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe.
That the film is subtitled “The Untold Story of C.S. Lewis,” which is something of a misnomer, as anyone familiar with Lewis’s life and work — or anyone familiar with English literature — is likely well aware of his deep, abiding Christian faith. Under the direction of Norman Stone (also the screenwriter and executive producer), who previously helmed the award-winning 1986 television film Shadowlands, The Most Reluctant Convert has been opened up, with scenes filmed at Lewis’s old stomping grounds, Oxford University.
Lewis is played by Max McLean, who penned the original stage production in 2016, directed the 2018 video adaptation, is credited as an executive producer here and has adapted other Lewis works throughout his career. His affection and affinity for Lewis are evident. In the opening scene, McLean is seen reviewing his script, being made up, taking his place on the soundstage and, upon the word “Action,” transforming himself into Lewis, as he strolls through his past to explain how religion, which he had disdained for so many years, ultimately became a source of comfort, inspiration, and spiritual nourishment.
The most refreshing thing about McLean’s effortless performance is that Lewis doesn’t preach and he doesn’t proselytize. It’s not a lecture, it’s not a sermon. Avoiding histrionics at every turn, he offers a simple discourse as if talking to a companion, sharing a pint at the local pub or touring the Oxford campus. Even those who subscribe to no religious faith can appreciate and enjoy McLean’s earnest but avuncular and sympathetic approach to the character.
The Most Reluctant Convert is, to a great extent, a monologue, which is hardly an easy sell for any film. Newcomers Eddie Ray Martin and Nicholas Ray portray Lewis as a youngster and a young man, respectively, and there’s a nice turn by Richard Harrington as Albert Lewis, his hard-headed but not unsympathetic father, but this is McLean’s show all the way. Running less than 80 minutes, the film certainly can’t be accused of overstaying its welcome, but that does limit its overall scope.
Nevertheless, for devotees of C.S. Lewis, The Most Reluctant Convert is a worthy, if occasionally sketchy, tribute. Its message is conveyed in modest, unforced terms, which is to its credit, and much of that credit is due to Max McLean.
— For a complete list of platforms The Reluctant Convert is available on, visit the official website: https://cslewismovie.com/. The film is also available on DVD ($24.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.99 retail), each replete with bonus features.
