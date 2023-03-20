Malibu Oceanfront Home As Seen In ‘Heat’- spectacular home of Robert De Niro character
While the movie is fiction, the Malibu location is real and spectacular and one of Southern California’s best neighborhoods, Malibu Cove Colony, with an eclectic mix of guard-gated oceanfront homes. One of the most interesting and expensive homes in the neighborhood, which was used as the De Niro home in Heat, is for sale at $21 million. The ultra-contemporary home was designed by architect Ron Goldman.
With dramatic ocean views from almost every room, the movie-star home includes four bedrooms and a bit over 3,500 square feet. There are floor-to-ceiling windows, a fireplace, built-in desk that looks out over the ocean, clean white walls for art display, a huge balcony, and a private terrace overlooking the ocean. There are also newly installed solar panels and Tesla chargers.
Written and directed by Michael Mann in 1995, Heat is considered one of filmdom’s best crime movies. It was the first film to star both De Niro and Pacino. Val Kilmer, Jon Voight, Tom Sizemore and Ashley Judd also appeared in the movie.
The listing agent is Jane Dorian at Carolwood Estates. Photos by Sterling Reed.
