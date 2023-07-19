Recently, the headlines from Hollywood haven’t been about the hits or misses of the summer movie season, but the concurrent strikes by the WGA (Writers Guild of America) and SAG/AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild/American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), which have effectively put current and upcoming film and television projects in an indefinite state of limbo.
Closer to home, here in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, this year marks the 30th anniversary of the Piedmont Triad Film Commission (PTFC), which has effectively assisted and supported filmmakers and the projects they’ve decided to shoot here over the last three decades. According to executive director Rebecca Clark, a celebration may be in the offing, but for now, there are the current projects being made here to attend to.
“We’ve had fairly consistent productions happening including reality TV shows, commercial work, music videos, and ‘drop-in’-type projects like Pawn Stars or Lakefront Bargain Hunt in the region,” Clark affirmed. “None of these projects are negatively impacted by the Writer’s Guild or SAG strike. Once in a while, we get an independent feature. The bigger economic feature productions that benefit from the North Carolina film grant haven’t filmed here since 2015, when the state’s film incentive was devastatingly slashed. However, I continue to remedy that.”
C. Neil Davenport is among those filmmakers determined to make their movies here, on their home turf and their own terms. Davenport, a graduate of the School of Filmmaking at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA), has not one but two projects he’s currently working on.
“The first one is a faith-based feature film titled All In, which I am co-producing alongside Pooja Gupta — a professor at UNCSA — with Race Films, and the second is a short art-house film titled Vultures, which I co-wrote with J.D. Franklin, a fellow classmate, and am producing it alongside a Winston-Salem start-up production company called Remnant Entertainment. Both films are in pre-production, geared to be developed in Winston-Salem and connected to The Arts Council of Winston-Salem.”
For more information about Davenport’s current projects, the pitch deck for Vultures is https://vulturesfilm.myportfolio.com/core, and there’s also an in-depth interview here: https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/show/foreyorelore/id/27183186.
“I have two reasons why I am diligently working at bringing the production of these two films to Winston-Salem,” he said. “The first is thanks to my friend, Lou Baldwin. He is a major proponent in the development of the city, and he opened my eyes to what the city could do. The second reason comes more from the heart: Five years prior to grad school, I lived and worked within the film industry in Atlanta and could not wait to get out! Winston-Salem has become a home away from home for me, and this is my way of thanking its community for supporting me.”
“Neil is a very ambitious young filmmaker,” Clark observed. “He’s definitely a ‘go-getter’ and is trying to get a lot of local support and endorsements. I think the Arts Council’s partnership is particularly valuable to them in allowing their 501c3 status to be used to help them collect money for the film. That is a great resource for local filmmakers looking for funding. I definitely want him to shoot here — and will do all I can to support his production with all and any of the same information I’d provide any production.”
Davenport, who graduated UNCSA in May, has fond memories of his stint at the School of Filmmaking, and particularly of his mentor, faculty member Peter Werner, who unexpectedly died in March.
“My words of praise have to be given to (School of Filmmaking) dean Deborah LaVine,” he said. “She came onboard during my first year and, in my perspective, orchestrated the film program wonderfully. There were some administrative issues both years I was a student, but LaVine was like the captain of a shop during a storm. With her, it was smooth sailing. I was one of seven students in the Masters of Screenwriting program at UNCSA and, outside of finding my voice as a writer, I learned the importance of mental health. There’s a reason why the school is on the top-ten list of film schools in the world. As for Peter, I could write a book about that man and what he taught me.”
Clark’s efforts to enhance and increase the state’s film incentives is a matter of simple arithmetic. The more the incentives have been revised and reduced, the less projects are being made here. Filmmakers will instead make their films in other states with better incentives, including Georgia. When a film is made here, it provides an economic boost for the region.
Clark is advocating for the incentive to be increased to 35% for any productions that film 75% or more in Tier 1 or Tier 2 counties, and for the minimum spend to be lowered from $1.5 million to $1 million.
“These would be simple amendments to the existing plan that would not cost North Carolina one additional dollar,” she said. “These small changes will make a huge impact on building the film industry in the Piedmont Triad region and other Tier 1 and Tier 2 counties across the state. They would have an immediate, substantial, and direct economic impact on economically challenged counties. Film productions leave at least one-third of their total budgets behind in the local community. There would be well-paying jobs for local citizens who work behind the scenes on these productions, and these jobs would also be available to graduates of state-support film schools — like UNCSA — which will encourage them to stay and live and work in the region. We will be better positioned to attract permanent businesses that support the film, television, and commercial industries. And it will help us create more tourism to the region. People from around the world visit some of their favorite film sites. Look no further than Mount Airy as a perfect example of what a TV show can do to provide a huge economic impact on tourism!”
To that end, Clark suggests that voters reach out to their North Carolina House and Senate representatives to support these two simple improvements to the state’s current film grant. For more information about this, e-mail Clark at info@piedmontfilm.com and she’ll be happy to provide more comprehensive details.
C. Neil Davenport’s official website is https://cneildavenport.com/ and his official IMDB (Internet Movie Database) page is https://www.imdb.com/name/nm7465781/. The official Piedmont Triad Film Commission website is https://piedmontfilm.com/.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2023, Mark Burger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.