Make plans to experience films with a North Carolinian connection at the Longleaf FilmFestival
Join us May 12 and 13 at the North Carolina Museum of History for a weekend full of films, socials, and popcorn
RALEIGH, N.C.—The ninth annual Longleaf Film Festival, a free-to-attend festival that highlights the best of independent film demonstrating a Tar Heel State connection, will occur on Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13. Audience members can join us at the festival’s home base, the North Carolina Museum of History, a place that seeks to share the stories that connect us all. The weekend is packed with ways to celebrate the art and craft of independent filmmaking with popcorn, socials and more!
The annual festival screens films that demonstrate a connection to North Carolina through the people involved in making them, their filming location or their subject. Movies have been made in the Tar Heel state for more than a hundred years, and the festival’s unique location at the North Carolina Museum of History speaks to the intersection of historic traditions and local storytelling that continues in films today.
“Whether it’s a documentary exploring bluegrass musicians or an animated film delving into the lives of your garden gnomes, Longleaf celebrates the stories that connect us all,” said Sally Bloom, director of the Longleaf Film Festival. “Filmmaking’s long history in North Carolina speaks to the intersection of art, craft and economy. Stories shared via film entertain, educate and engage viewers, strengthening community, raising awareness and captivating imaginations. We are thrilled that this year’s festival holds a full schedule of selections—including more than two dozen premieres—that are sure to engage and inspire audiences.”
Here’s what to expect when making your plans to join us:
Friday, May 12
- 5–7 p.m.: Watch Longleaf’s opening film block!
- 7–8:15 p.m.: Join us for the Official Selection Filmmakers and Friends Reception.
- Meet filmmakers, actors and other film fans! Listen to live music from Leah Magner and enjoy appetizers and drinks. While Longleaf Film Festival screenings are free to attend, the reception is a ticketed event. Get your ticket today to join the fun!
- 8:30–10 p.m.: After the Reception, stay for Movies-N-Moonlight
- Movies-N-Moonlight is an outdoor film block shown on a giant blow-up screen right outside the museum’s front doors! Some chairs are provided, or bring your own.
The films, fun and community continue at Longleaf Film Festival on Saturday, May 13.
Saturday, May 13
- There are four film blocks throughout the day showing everything from narrative and documentary features and shorts to music videos and animated films.
- Blocks begin at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., in three spaces and 5 p.m. in Daniels Auditorium.
- To learn more about each of the films in the blocks, explore the festival schedule here. To explore more about the individual films and watch trailers, check out the official selections here.
- Engage in free workshops!
- 9:30 a.m.: For filmmakers: Introduction to Virtual Production, a workshop presented by Creative Visions and the 541 Co., that will provide a firsthand look at North Carolina’s first Unreal Engine–driven stage for video production.
- This workshop is free, but advance registration is required; space is limited.
Note: This is an OFF-SITE workshop; transportation is not provided.
- 11 a.m.: For filmmakers and film fans: Directing for the Actor/Acting for the Director, an interactive workshop with actor, director, writer, teacher, and coach Estes Tarver and actor-filmmaker-musician Meredith Snow.
- This workshop is free, but advance registration is required; space is limited.
- 2 p.m.:For filmmakers and film fans: Legal Insights for Filmmakers. Join this discussion about some of the legal aspects of filmmaking, including contractual protections (morals clauses, force majeure, non-competes and NDAs); Federal Trade Commission disclosures, disclaimers, and notices; defamation/portrayal in a false light; and rights of publicity and privacy. Engage in conversation with arts and entertainment attorney Sheila Huggins and Beth Yerxa, of Triangle ArtWorks at Longleaf.
- This workshop is free, but advance registration is required; space is limited.
- 7:30 p.m.: Awards Presentation
- Join us for the presentation of awards for Longleaf 2023 categories, including the Judges’ Choice winners.
- 9 to 11 p.m.: Celebrate the festival at our Wrap Party!
- This is a FREE-to-attend public reception for friends, family members and other supporters of filmmakers and Longleaf in the Voodoo Room event space at the Big Easy, 222 Fayetteville Street—just a few blocks away! Your favorite beverage is on you; snacks are provided. The Wrap Party is open to all festival attendees.
The Longleaf Film Festival is sponsored, in part, by Carlyle Adams Foundation, the-freelance-editor.com, Empire Properties, Ricci Law Firm P.A. and PBS North Carolina. For more information, to view the complete schedule of events, to watch the trailers, to buy your tickets and more, visit longleaffilmfestival.com.
_______________________________________________________________
About the NC Museum of History
The North Carolina Museum of History, a Smithsonian Affiliate, fosters a passion for North Carolina history. This museum collects and preserves artifacts of state history and educates the public on the history of the state and the nation through exhibits and educational programs. Admission is free. In 2022 more than 274,000 people visited the museum to see some of the 150,000 artifacts in the museum collection. The Museum of History, within the Division of State History Museums, is part of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
About the Smithsonian Affiliations Network
Since 2006, the North Carolina Museum of History has been a Smithsonian Affiliate, part of a select group of museums and cultural, educational, and arts organizations that share Smithsonian resources with the nation. The Smithsonian Affiliations network is a national outreach program that develops long-term collaborative partnerships with museums and other educational and cultural organizations to enrich communities with Smithsonian resources. More information is available at affiliations.si.edu.
About the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) manages, promotes and enhances the things that people love about North Carolina – its diverse arts and culture, rich history, and spectacular natural areas. Through its programs, the department enhances education, stimulates economic development, improves public health, expands accessibility and strengthens community resiliency.
The department manages over 100 locations across the state, including 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, five science museums, four aquariums, 35 state parks, four recreation areas, dozens of state trails and natural areas, the N.C. Zoo, the N.C Symphony, the State Library, the State Archives, the N.C. Arts Council, the African American Heritage Commission, the American Indian Heritage Commission, the State Historic Preservation Office, the Office of State Archaeology, the Highway Historical Markers program, the N.C. Land and Water Fund, and the Natural Heritage Program. For more information, please visit www.ncdcr.gov.
