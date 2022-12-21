A Little Prayer, the latest film written and directed by Winston-Salem’s own Angus MacLachlan, will make its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, which will be held January 19th – 29th, 2023 in Park City, UT.
The film, which stars David Strathairn, Will Pullen, and Jane Levy alongside University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) graduates Celia Weston, Anna Camp, and Steve Coulter, was also co-produced by UNCSA School of Filmmaking assistant dean of graduate studies Lauren Vilchik, was filmed locally this past June on a tight 19-day schedule.
MacLachlan, himself a UNCSA graduate, is no stranger to Sundance, having first attended as a volunteer in 1989. He was back three years later with the short film Tater Tomater and again in 2005 with Junebug, both of which were directed by Phil Morrison. Junebug was the film that catapulted actress Amy Adams to stardom. She won a special jury prize for her performance and earned her first Academy Award nomination for her performance. (She has since earned five more, so far without a win.)
“It’s thrilling to return,” said MacLachlan.
MacLachlan has no interest in superhero movies or big-budget special-effects extravaganzas, preferring to focus on what could euphemistically be called the human condition. His films are about people, their emotions and complexities, and the relationships between characters. A Little Prayer is no exception, as it details how a father (Strathairn) discovers his son (Pullen) is being unfaithful to his wife (Jane Levy) and attempts to intercede on her behalf.
“I’ve been working on it for six years,” MacLachlan revealed. “I started it when my daughter was 16 and in retrospect, I see that it is about parenting adult children: How you still want to protect them and tell them what to do, and you can’t.”
“It’s thrilling to work in our own backyard and community to make a film that resonates with people,” Vilchik said. “It’s about the trials and tribulations of family, what defines parenting, and what that looks like when we’re faced with challenging decisions.”
This marks the third feature that MacLachlan has directed, following 2014’s Goodbye to All That and 2017’s Abundant Acreage Available, both of which were also filmed locally and included UNCSA students and alumni in the cast and crew. The filmmakers who inspired him are an illustrious bunch: Jean Renoir, Mike Leigh, Yasujiro Ozu, William Wyler, Kenneth Lonergan, Koganada, Robert Altman, and Hal Ashby.
“As a visual arts and drama school graduate of UNCSA, it was wonderful to have numerous alumni and current students both in front of and behind the camera,” he said. “It’s important for me to touch upon the variety of issues changing the modern South and the limits of patriarchal influence while showcasing successful films here in my home state.”
In addition to making an independent film on a limited budget and schedule, the filmmakers also had the additional hurdle of contending with pandemic precautions.
“It was very challenging to produce – which I did with two fellow producers, Lauren Vilchik and Max Butler – and then COVID hit and put it in purgatory for a year and a half,” said MacLachlan. “We shot it in June with high (safety) protocols. Very challenging, not enough money, not enough time, and no wiggle room like bigger films. If their main actors got sick, they could shut down for a week or 10 days. If that had happened to us, the whole shebang would have foundered.”
Yet MacLachlan enjoyed the experience and was particularly pleased to work again with Weston, who also appeared in Junebug and Goodbye to All That. “She’s a dream,” he said. “Her ability to balance humor and emotional truth in practically the same moment is amazing. She gets what I’m aiming for, like an Olympic marksman.”
Although he’d never worked with Strathairn before, “he as a person is everything you imagine him to be – such a mensch.”
This year’s Sundance Film Festival features an online component, so even those who are not attending in person can order tickets and watch A Little Prayer – and other films being showcased there – at home. For more information, visit https://www.sundance.org/festivals/sundance-film-festival/about/.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies on Burgervideo.com. © 2022, Mark Burger.
