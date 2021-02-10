Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom: Lady sings the blues

Playwright August Wilson’s memory has been well honored with the screen version of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, his 1984 drama that earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Play.
Under George C. Wolfe’s direction, himself a Tony winner (twice over), and thanks to a stellar ensemble, it’s hardly a stretch to predict that the film will likely find itself in heavy contention this awards season – and deservedly so.
As the titular blues singer Gertrude “Ma” Rainey (played here by Viola Davis) was an actual historical character, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom could be interpreted as “historical speculation.” There’s no account of it having actually happened, but it conceivably could have.
Much of the film takes place in a recording studio in Chicago just prior to the Great Depression. Ma has come to town to cut an album and perhaps cut loose Levee Green (Chadwick Boseman), an undeniably talented but zealously ambitious trumpeter anxious to form his own band and make his own name. It’s this conflict that ultimately becomes the heart of the drama.
Although Davis and Bosewick have the dominant roles, there’s a spectacular ensemble on hand. Glynn Turman, Michael Potts, and especially Colman Domingo register strongly as Ma’s back-up band. Having played with Ma so long, they’re all-too-familiar with her temperament and idiosyncrasies, but they can also identify with Levee’s aspirations, having been young men themselves.
Yet because of their position as performers, they enjoy something of a rarified status. At a time when achieving the American Dream was made infinitely harder to achieve based on one’s skin color, each has managed to carve out a measure of self-satisfaction in their work, despite the hardships along the way.
That, however, isn’t enough for Levee. He’s not content with his present; he’s looking toward the future – his future. He’s even exacted a promise, or so he thinks, from Ma’s long-time, long-suffering manager Irvin (Jeremy Shamos) and producer Mel Sturdyvant (Jonny Coyne), to use his version of the title track and to potentially record his own numbers.
It is at this point that Ma makes her “grand” entrance at the studio. It’s almost shocking to see Davis immersed in the role of this slatternly, sloe-eyed, Coke-swilling dragon lady. It’s an unforgettable portrayal: Grotesque, manipulative, even monstrous. What Ma wants, she gets, or she takes – no questions asked, no quarter given. There’s only room for one star – and she’s it.
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, better known as an actor, wrote the screenplay for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. He has illustrious ties to Wilson’s work, copping a Tony Award for Seven Guitars in 1986 and later directing an off-Broadway revival of The Piano Lesson. The script adheres closely to the source material, so there are some lengthy soliloquies delivered throughout. Yet, these add insight into the characters. What fuels Levee’s drive is rendered in heartbreaking fashion by Boseman, and a later one by Davis goes so far as to explain, to some extent, her abrasive and abusive personality. (It doesn’t necessarily make her more likable, but it does humanize her to some extent.)
The film is dedicated to Boseman, who died during post-production. Here was an actor who played Jackie Robinson (42), James Brown (Get On Up), and Thurgood Marshall (Marshall), to say nothing of the title role in Black Panther (2017) – and was convincing in every one of them. He’s convincing here, too, bringing a cocky, loose-limbed energy to the charismatic yet vulnerable Levee. That he appears slightly gaunt actually works in the character’s favor, as it makes Boseman look younger, and the moment where Levee goes into an uncontrollable rage, it’s difficult not to ponder whether Boseman wasn’t bringing a part of his own life and its imminent end, to inspire the scene.
As far as film adaptations of August Wilson’s work go, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom doesn’t have the dramatic sweep or the family dynamic of Fences (2016), and it’s structured in an episodic fashion that doesn’t necessarily transcend its theatrical roots or even aspire to.
However, if the intent, as producers Denzel Washington and Todd Black have stated, is to preserve Wilson’s work on film in an authentic fashion, there is no question that Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom achieves that goal. It also preserves the efforts of a flawless ensemble cast, and the final performance of a great talent lost too soon.
