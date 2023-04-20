LUNAFEST screening at Van Dyke Performance Space
Long running women’s film festival will benefit Hirsch Wellness Network
LUNAFEST Film Festival, a benefit for Hirsch Wellness Network will be held Thursday, June 15, 2023, as an in-person event at Greensboro’s Van Dyke Performance Space and includes a virtual screening option.
The 2023 Season features seven (7) short films displaying strong women, powerful images, and impactful language. The stories reflect the diverse perspectives of the filmmakers and their subjects. See the LUNAFEST trailer and information about LUNAFEST. Lunafest Film Trailer:
LUNAFEST is a fundraiser for Hirsch Wellness Network, a Cancer Support Community that provides free Healing Arts and Wellness programs for cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and medical providers. For more information about this event, purchase tickets and to learn more about Hirsch Wellness, visit: www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org
Incredibly diverse in style and content, LUNAFEST has been creating opportunities for women in film since 2000 showcasing talented women directors from all over the world united by a common thread of exceptional storytelling.
Event Format:
In-person at The Van Dyke Performance Space, Greensboro NC
Doors open at 6:00 pm
Pre-film Gathering/Live Music/Raffle Basket Drawing
Showtime at 7:00pm
TICKETS are $25 each, General Admission
“PAY IT FORWARD” Gift Tickets Available: By Purchasing a $25 Gift Ticket, Hirsch Wellness will reserve a seat for someone who is facing the challenges of cancer.
In Person Ticket Sales end at 6pm Day of Show June 15.
Virtual Ticket Sales end at 3pm Day of Show; Vimeo Film Screening Links emailed by 5pm.
About Hirsch Wellness Network
Hirsch Wellness supports the emotional and physical needs of cancer survivors, patients in treatment, and caregivers by providing therapeutic arts and wellness programs that celebrate the power of self-expression and self-healing to cultivate strength, renew spirit, and foster hope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.