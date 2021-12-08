Love It Was Not: A glimmer of hope during the Holocaust

The events of writer/director Maya Sarfaty’s insightful, award-winning documentary feature Love It Was Not would seemingly be ripe for a juicy novel or a Hollywood potboiler, slathered in melodrama and sensationalism. Yet these events did take place, against one of the most horrific backdrops in 20th-century history, and the principals involved actually lived.
In 1942, Helena Citron, the daughter of a cantor and an aspiring actress, was among the first 1,000 Jewish women transported to the concentration camp at Auschwitz. Franz Wunsch was the SS officer in charge of the gas chambers. What transpired, almost immediately, was an illicit and forbidden relationship between the two that lasted until the camp was evacuated in 1945.
After the war, Franz repeatedly attempted to contact Helena, but she steadfastly refused all entreaties. She began her own family and wanted no reminders of the past — until, that is, he was brought up on charges for war crimes three decades later, and she was asked to testify on his behalf in Vienna.
Using vintage footage (including Helena’s home movies) and interviews with friends and family — of both Helena and Franz — Love It Was Not (originally titled Ahava Zot Lo Hayta) carefully balances the moral quandary with the simple notion of survival. Some observers questioned how Helena could even have entertained the idea of a romance with her captor, much less testify for him, but her explanation is as simple as her resolve: They weren’t there in the camps. They could not know what it was like.
Despite marrying and having his own family, Franz remained in love with Helena for the rest of his life. In retrospect, she takes a much dimmer view. The title Love It Was Not is how she described their relationship. There’s no question that, had it not been for Franz, Helena would not have survived at Auschwitz. Nor would her sister Roza, who was later incarcerated there. Yet Roza’s children did die there, which Franz could not prevent. He is in no way portrayed as a hero, or even in a particularly positive light, but he was human and possessed emotions.
Sarfaty could easily have expanded the scope of the narrative to encompass the Vienna trials (which by many accounts were a farce) or even expand upon the history of Auschwitz. She does neither, and the film is better for it. By focusing on this individual story and these real-life characters, the result is a clear, unfettered glimpse into a brutal period of history from specific perspectives. It needn’t be convoluted or overblown. It’s simple, straightforward, and strong. (In English, German, and Hebrew with English subtitles.)
— Love It Was Not is available for rental via a/perture cinemas’ virtual cinema screening room: https://aperturecinema.com/movies/love-it-was-not/. The DVD ($19.95 retail) is available from Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber.
