Locked In: A generic exercise in suspense

Surprise is an element sorely lacking in Locked In, a predictable and pedestrian thriller that marks the feature debut of writer/producer/director Carlos V. Gutierrez. For the fledgling filmmaker, the first time is not a charm. Better luck next time.
Mena Suvari stars as Maggie, a single mother barely eking out a living working at a storage facility. Late one night, she and rebellious teenaged daughter Tarin (Jasper Polish) happen to be there when they witness Maggie’s boss, Lee (Bruno Bichir), brutally murdered by grizzled bad guys Mel (Jeff Fahey) and Ross (Manny Perez).
It seems that Lee’s in possession of stolen diamonds, and Mel and Ross decide to cut him out of his cut — literally. Thus commences a confined, claustrophobic battle of wits between Maggie and the killers, with Tarin caught in the middle. Even the arrival of equally grizzled cop Harris (Costas Mandylor) is cause for concern because Harris has his own (nefarious) agenda. Who’d have guessed? (Most everyone, perhaps?)
Locked In holds no surprises. Characters are bashed, battered, chased, and terrorized throughout, yet it all ends pretty much as expected. It just takes 90 minutes to get there. This isn’t so much a time-killer as a time-waster, and there’s not much the actors can do with one-dimensional characters saddled with a one-note narrative, although Fahey and Perez appear to have a little fun playing it down and dirty.
B-movie buffs may note that Perez and Mandylor recently appeared in the equally dismal thriller Night of the Sicario — released by the same company, no less — in which they basically played the same roles they do here, replete with the same fates. Oh, well — work’s work.
— Locked In is available on digital, on-demand, and on DVD ($19.98 retail) from Saban Films/Paramount Home Entertainment.
