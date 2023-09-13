Inspired by actual cases, P27: Patient 27 is a mini-series currently in pre-production, with a start date of October 8th. It dramatizes the efforts of an idealistic social services worker, Cynthia Edwards (played by Alicia Fusting), as she investigates a state mental hospital after hearing rumors of abuse committed by the staff against the patients.
Whatever skepticism she might initially have had evaporates when she uncovers a web of corruption, one that threatens not only the patients and the staff but potentially herself as well. The facility’s administrators are determined to keep their secrets hidden — by any means necessary. Cynthia is no longer sure who to trust and who not to while realizing that she may be the last — and only hope — for the controversy to come to light. In addition to Fusting, P27: Patient 27 also stars Jonathan Bedford, Hanna Brown, and Davis Osborne.
P27: Patient 27 is the brainchild of filmmaker Kent Allen. A 2003 graduate of The Art Institute of Charlotte, Allen has worked in various capacities in both film and television. His feature and short film credits include Serial (2005), Hereditary (2010), Palmetto Haunting (2010), and Waiting for Butterflies (2015), and his small-screen credits include Home (2012), Slave Hunter (2013), and Tainted Love (2011-’13).
The inspiration for P27: Patient 27 was a simple one. In addition to entertaining the audience, he also wanted to enlighten them by drawing attention to the lapses (both intentional and unintentional) and abuses in patient care. It is designed as both a drama and a thriller, one that happens to resonate with contemporary relevance.
“I have always had a passion and tried to be a voice for the unspoken,” he explained. “Homelessness and our current drug epidemic run rampant across our country. There is abuse of power and authority at almost every turn. Our story exposes the abuse many of our most vulnerable citizens face in our psychiatric facilities and even our nursing homes. Patient abuse prevention has come a long way over the years, but so much more needs to be done so that citizens can live more healthy and productive lives. Patient abuse in psychiatric facilities 20-plus years ago was a major problem, and our story focuses on that era while shedding light on the current controversial horrors that many people face to this day.”
Once the P27 short film had been completed, Allen knew there was much more to tell and more directions the narrative and characters could go. He considered expanding it into a feature, then began to consider adapting it as an ongoing series or mini-series.
“Originally this was a short film that evolved into a feature,” he confirmed. “This is a series with dynamic characters and our team felt that it would be best if we could explore our characters and stories more through a mini-series. The series will be pitched to various indie and mainstream streaming platforms, (and) we may even hold a premiere for the pilot (episode) in Winston-Salem at some point. Production begins October 8th over the course of 4-5 months. In terms of our pilot, 50% will be shot in Winston-Salem, and the remaining (percentage) in Virginia and parts of Charlotte. The series is being directed by myself and my writing partner, Davis Osborne of Charlotte. Post-production services will be handled in Clemmons.”
Davis is also looking to hire 50-60 extras for a gala scene, and for those interested in being a part of P27, the filmmakers ask that they e-mail a headshot and full body photo to p27theseries@gmail.com. In the subject line, they should include name, age, and location. To view the preview trailer for P27, see https://vimeo.com/816626874.
“For the entire series we are casting all over the country,” Allen said. “However, we were able to cast some amazing talent from Charlotte, Atlanta, New York, and even Winston-Salem. Some of our key crew are Winston-Salem residents. There are lots of talented filmmakers and actors in the Triad area!”
For more information, you can chat directly with the filmmakers on the P27 Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/patient27movie. The official website for Allen’s company, Windsor House Entertainment, is https://www.windsorhouseent.com/.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2023, Mark Burger.
