Local Haunts: UNCSA graduates launch film, start production company

The Vampire sub-genre has been around since 1922’s Nosferatu, with various adaptations and takes on the blood-sucking creatures of the night.
“We didn’t want to create just a standard horror film. Rather, we wanted to welcome the concepts of exotica and romanticism in a beach-themed film that introduces three vampiric women and the contrasting characters that they portray,” said director and co-writer Jordan McLaughlin.
The 2019 UNCSA School of the Arts Film and Animation graduate, along with his colleagues, Savannah Gisleson, a directing graduate, and Katie Sanderson, who graduated with a BFA in Film Production and a Minor in Arts Entrepreneurship, decided to bring his film, Local Haunts, to life with the help of a few friends. As a matter of fact, the majority of the crew for the upcoming film are UNCSA alumni.
“I confided in her (Katie) about my upcoming project, which I originally planned to take place in Asheville, with a mountain-esque perspective before deciding on a beach approach, and she fell in love with the idea. Next thing I knew, I had my producer. During the next several months, I had constructed a few outlines of the film, but none of them felt right, so in early 2020 I asked Savannah to join me as co-writer on the project,” McLaughlin shared. “We have worked on shorts and episodics together, but this was our first collaborative feature and our most special yet.”
Local Haunts has become the first feature film in progress for the trio’s new production company, Doomsday Soirée. Filming for the feature will begin in the fall.
“The film is set in Lost Cove where three vampiric women find a tentative home of their own in this quiet beach town,” Gisleson said. “The story follows Phaedra, our most prominent character, the one that stirs the pot and continues with traditional gruesome vampiric practices, unlike the rest of the group. Tuesday is a lost immortal soul that seeks love and deeper meaning, continuing to find her way in the world, but won’t let go of her past memories that keep her from finding her footing. And Katrina, the wiser one, who is hundreds of years older, is content where she stands, attempting to exert that same energy to both Tuesday and Phaedra. We took a lot of inspiration from the ’60s and ‘80s B-horror films that share the surf culture and campy atmosphere we were looking for in our new world. This film is about a world outside of itself, where one takes off their rose-colored glasses to see the whole community is strange. Monsters can come from people, and in return, illustrate the fear of the human psyche. In the story, every person our vampires connect with dies, knowing that every new person to enter their lives they already know the outcome, and the story is about coming to accept it rather than hiding. What it means to connect with people when you know it’s temporary.”
Only partial casting has been confirmed as the crew continues processing casting call tapes. “We did not expect to gain so much publicity for our project. We got people from all over the United States and learned so much from watching others bring the characters to life with their own interpretations, and that is how we found Cassandra Phillips-Grande, a multidisciplinary artist based in Vancouver, British Columbia, who will be playing Tuesday,” Sanderson shared. “We have also been lucky enough to introduce to our cast Alexander Folk, who has been in Hollywood for over 50 years, Chase Yi, Sky Ebolar, Kenneth Best, Austin Kress, and Chopper Bernet, who you may recognize from his work on Terminator 3.”
With the script complete, and the film entering pre-production, the rising cases of COVID-19 present a new challenge to the team.
“I recently moved to California, while Savannah resides in New York. We began planning from coast to coast to meet up with Katie to begin scouting locations for the film,” McLaughlin explained. “Living in a COVID-world as a filmmaker isn’t ideal, but it is detrimental to the industry as a whole.”
In the summer of 2020, after careful planning and multiple COVID tests, the crew began scouting in California for the perfect primary shooting location.
“We started in San Diego, moved up to Pismo beach, and ended in Ventura. We were searching for a very specific vibe, and we hadn’t found it during our time in California. While we were all together, we began reminiscing on our time in Winston-Salem, and it took us graduating to realize we had the aesthetic we were searching for right in front of us. The eerie storytelling atmosphere is prevalent in the Carolina beaches, especially in the off-season,” Sanderson said. “Plus, North Carolina natives are very friendly and easygoing when interacting with filmmakers. They sometimes offer up their space without charge or issue, unlike highly known film communities that know all protocol, pricing, timing, and the knowledge of previous films that have been shot in that exact same spot. It loses its value. One time while we were shooting American Waste, our last short project at UNCSA, we went to a junkyard in the middle of nowhere run by a husband and wife, whose hospitality was indescribable.”
Doomsday Soirée prides itself on family-style filmmaking, with heavy community involvement on and off the screen. “Everyone is putting something into it, even if you aren’t getting something out of it. It’s the labor of love and the connections you make, especially when you’re attached to people who are interested in your project. Filmmaking is challenging, but it’s also supposed to be fun, which can be seen by how crazy we are willing to go with our characters and their dialogue. The mixing of high and low art that blends with the combination of costuming, SFX makeup, and cinematography,” McLaughlin explained. “It takes a village to make a movie, and a decent budget to make sure it’s shot, but in the midst of it all, it has the potential to be something great.”
For more information and updates, visit https://www.localhauntsfilm.com/the-crew. To donate, visit https://wefunder.com/localhauntsfilm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.