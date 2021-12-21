Local Artist Highlight | Yosimar Alvarez gives back to his Winston-Salem hometown neighborhood
Yosimar Alvarez (he/him) is a Winston-Salem native from the Boston Thurmond Neighborhood located in North Winston-Salem. He recently completed a fellowship with MIXXER, an inclusive community makerspace that makes available resources allowing people to explore their creativity and curiosity; community members can learn, explore, and craft with electronics, sewing, woodworking, etc. During his six-month fellowship, made possible by the Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts and The Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation, Alvarez served as the Community Outreach Coordinator. He completed tasks that supported underserved communities including the Boston Thurmond Neighborhood. “I have come full circle and have been able to give back to the neighborhood where I grew up,” said Alvarez.
As an artist, Alvarez focuses on drawing, sculpture, and watercolor. Additionally, Alvarez is available for commission work. His recent commissions include wearable fashion; Alvarez paints his designs on shoes, jackets, dresses, canvas tote bags, as well as other products. Examples of his work can be found on his Instagram page @Thingsby.Yosi. In the summer of 2019, Alvarez was a part of the Arts Starts mural project, a collaborative effort where artists joined together to paint murals in the stairways of the 500 West Fifth Street Building.
Currently, Yosimar Alvarez is partnering with MIXXER and Kimberly Park Elementary School to build Winston-Salem's first Community Play Box. The Community Play Box will be reminiscent of the Free Little Libraries found throughout our greater community. Rather than books, the Community Play Box will feature outdoor toys such as jump ropes, balls, frisbees, and sidewalk chalk. “I don’t want to just cater to kids who enjoy sports or kids who love to do physical activity. I want it to have a broader reach and include kids who are more artistic,” Alvarez expressed. Kimberly Park Elementary School, located in the Boston Thurmond Neighborhood, will be the first to receive the Community Play Box. Alvarez and MIXXER are currently raising funds toward their $2,000 goal to build and supply the first Community Play Box. Their timeline is to have it built and installed by early March 2022. Alvarez also sells art where the proceeds go towards the Community Play Box project. Alvarez hopes that he can build more Community Play Boxes in Winston-Salem and in the future branch out to support neighboring underserved communities.
Theatre Alliance Elf: The Musical
Theatre Alliance’s Elf: The Musical opened at the Ihrie Theatre on Thursday, December 16. Even with added an added show, the entire run of the show was sold out. The house was full of families and friends of the cast, and lovers of theatre. The set was colorful and featured snowflake figurines hanging from the ceiling. Elf: The Musical is based on the 2003 New Line Cinema Movie Elf, andtells the story of Buddy the Elf (or so he thinks) and his adventure in traveling from the North Pole to New York City to find his - father.
The musical starred Hal Roberts (Buddy), Rebecca Barnhardt (Jovie), and Steve Robinson (Walter Hobbs). Roberts, recently relocated to North Carolina from Austin, TX making Elf: The Musical his second production at Theatre Alliance. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance partnered with the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Winston-Salem. Members of the DSA were also a part of the ensemble cast in this production. The production was directed by Jamie Lawson, choreographed by John C. Wilson and Mary Isom, and musically directed by David Lane. Theatre Alliance returns in the new year with The SpongeBob Musical in January 2022.
Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Our goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region.
We acknowledge that it takes every voice, every talent, and every story to make our community a great place to live, work, and play. Arts Council is committed to serving as a facilitator, organizer, and promoter of conversations that are authentic, inclusive, and forward-thinking.
There are over 800,000 art and cultural experiences taking place in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County annually. To learn more about upcoming arts and culture events happening in our community please visit www.cityofthearts.com.
