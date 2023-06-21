For the past several years, Disney has been remaking some of its more recent animated classics as live-action, effects-laden extravaganzas — among them Beauty and the Beast (2017) and The Lion King (2019). Now, the Mouse House has turned its attention to The Little Mermaid, which in 1989 was hailed as an instant classic that ranked with its greatest accomplishments.
By and large, the remakes have been enjoyable, but none have been superior to the original. The pattern repeats itself with The Little Mermaid. It’s no classic, but it does have enough charm and style to recommend it. It also provides a spectacular showcase for leading lady Halle Bailey, who plays the title role of the adventurous mermaid Ariel. Bailey has sass, sparkle, and — dare it be said? — sex appeal. She’s expressive, ethereal, and sings like an angel. Folks, a star is born.
The original Hans Christian Andersen tale gets a token nod in the credits, but the “new” Little Mermaid essentially follows the blueprint of the “old” one. Ariel is fascinated by humans, despite the admonitions of her father King Triton (Javier Bardem) that humankind is capable only of destruction.
Ariel’s interest is further — and understandably — piqued when she rescues the handsome prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King) after a calamitous shipwreck. Having only caught a glimpse of her in his addled state, Eric becomes obsessed with seeking out his savior.
Enter the story’s resident antagonist: The tentacled sea witch Ursula (Melissa McCarthy). Estranged from her brother Triton and determined to wrest control of his kingdom, Ursula strikes a devil’s bargain with Ariel that she can become human for three days and remain as such if Eric plants a kiss on her. Impetuously, Ariel consents, not realizing that she will be struck both mute and amnesiac — thereby stacking the deck heavily in Ursula’s favor.
Initially, it almost appears that producer/director Rob Marshall is revisiting the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, having earlier helmed 2011’s On Stranger Tides. Disney’s live-action remakes have justifiably been criticized for subscribing to the “bigger is better” formula, but The Little Mermaid cruises along smoothly until the third act, when overkill sets in. The climax, in which a giant-sized Ursula goes on an oceanic rampage, is dark and loud and could conceivably frighten small children — something the earlier Mermaid could never be accused of.
Indeed, Bailey and Hauer-King are such talented crooners that another song or two (from either or both) might well have been more enjoyable than the requisite special-effects bonanza. Nevertheless, their talents aren’t swamped by the bombastic barrage, and the visual effects — particularly those simulating underwater life — are truly magnificent. Disney certainly didn’t skimp on the budget; the money’s all there on the screen.
Some things, however, never change: Sebastian the Crab (voiced by Daveed Diggs) is still the scene-stealer and his big number, “Under the Sea,” is still the showstopper. Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina (rebounding nicely from the debacle that was Renfield) lend their vocal talents are Ariel’s respective confidants, Flounder and Scuttle. McCarthy gleefully devours the scenery as the diabolical diva Ursula and handles her big number (“Poor Unfortunate Souls”) with panache. Bardem exudes dignified charisma as Triton, which given his outlandish costume, is no small accomplishment.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2023, Mark Burger.
