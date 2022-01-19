Learning the lesson of Peter Bogdanovich

When filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich died January 6 at age of 82, none of the obituaries or tributes mentioned that, from 2000-’05, he was a faculty member at the School of Filmmaking at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA). The reason was simple: He never mentioned it. Not once.
They did mention his films, some of which — The Last Picture Show (1971), What’s Up, Doc? (1972), and Paper Moon (1973) — were critical or box-office hits, some both. They also mentioned the misses — Daisy Miller (1974), At Long Last Love (1975), and Nickelodeon (1976) — to say nothing of the hubris that came with success. (He said as much to me on more than one occasion.)
That he never made mention of his tenure at UNCSA, which is undoubtedly one of the best schools of its kind in the country, did not sit well with me. Teaching at UNCSA was hardly a career comedown, although I suspected he might have felt that way. It should be said that the School of Filmmaking rolled out the red carpet for him, granting him time off to work on other projects. He even received a Master of Cinema award from the RiverRun International Film Festival — certainly a deserved accolade.
He penned numerous volumes on “Old Hollywood” (Orson Welles, John Ford, Howard Hawks, countless others) and was the personification of “New Hollywood,” which flourished all too briefly in the 1970s. The same could be said of his directorial career. According to long-time Los Angeles Times film critic Kevin Thomas — who knew Bogdanovich and socialized with him and ex-wife Polly Platt in the 1960s — “He made some terrible personal decisions that hurt his career.”
The rest of his career was an attempt to recapture past glories. There were some good films, Mask (1985) and Noises Off (1992) among them, and he was justly lauded as a historian and raconteur. He even resumed his acting career, most significantly as Dr. Elliot Kupferberg in HBO’s groundbreaking The Sopranos.
From time to time, I’d have dinner with Bogdanovich here in Winston-Salem. I drove, I bought, he talked. As an admirer of his work, it was something of a thrill for me. But I’m not sure if it was for him. We each did our impressions of former Paramount head Robert Evans. His was better, but he knew Evans better.
Some expressed astonishment that I would ask him about his relationship with Dorothy Stratten, the 1980 Playboy Playmate of the Year, whom he wooed on the set of They All Laughed (1981), and who was murdered by her estranged husband Paul Snider, who then turned the gun on himself. Bob Fosse’s final film, Star 80 (1983), dramatized this tragic story. As I saw it, I’m a reporter, I drove, I bought dinner, and he’d written a book — The Killing of the Unicorn — about Stratten. If he didn’t want to answer, he didn’t have to. But, as I found, Bogdanovich’s favorite subject was Bogdanovich.
Mind you, I do not regret spending time — or my money — with Bogdanovich. I did respect his work, my personal favorite films of his being his debut feature Targets (1968) and his 1979 adaptation of Paul Theroux’s Saint Jack, which features arguably Ben Gazzara’s best screen turn in the title role.
But, as time went on, I could sense a malaise in him. I think he tired of teaching and was anxious to somehow get his directing career back on track. To this end, he enlisted no less than Wes Anderson and Matthew Weiner as executive producers of what would turn out to be his final narrative feature, She’s Funny Like That (2014). Yet, even with a star-studded cast headed by Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston, the film was barely released theatrically, and although reviews tried to be kind, there’s a reason for that: It’s not very funny. It’s a film that feels out of touch. (I think I know why.)
How, you may wonder, do Quentin Tarantino and The Smurfs fit into the UNCSA equation? That’s a story for another time, but it’s an accurate one. At one point, Bogdanovich was teaching an entire semester on The Last Picture Show. I think it’s a fine film, but if I had to take an entire semester where the topic was one film, I seriously doubt I’d ever want to see that film again. (Thomas summed up the notion of spending an entire semester studying The Last Picture Show as “stupefying.”)
If that weren’t enough, for a time Bogdanovich had another faculty member grade his papers for him. How do I know? The other faculty member, since deceased, told me, and I had no reason to doubt him, then or now. Another former faculty member, an admitted devotee of Bogdanovich’s work, called him “a fraud as a teacher.”
After he left UNCSA, I tried to stay in touch with Bogdanovich. I e-mailed him a few times, usually about his latest book or film appearance, but he never replied. I guess he felt that there wasn’t anything I could do for him. I thought I’d given him more than fair coverage over the years. Evidently, he felt differently. C’est la vie.
In recent years, the interviews he gave tended to be bitter, portraying himself as a put-upon, misunderstood, overlooked filmmaker. Thomas and I found these interviews depressing yet somehow in keeping with his character. (By the way, Thomas was among those who recommended that Paramount acquire Targets for release, but Bogdanovich never acknowledged that, either.)
Peter Bogdanovich. He hit the top. He hit the bottom. And now he’s gone. His whole life was Hollywood, and it can just as accurately be said that his whole life was a Hollywood lesson. Like his hero Orson Welles, whose career mirrored Bogdanovich’s in several ways (most of them unfortunate), he never could regain his standing or status in the Hollywood community, and I could detect frustration that subsequent generations of filmmakers had managed to play the Hollywood game much more successfully (Steven Spielberg, anyone?).
Never let it be said he didn’t have admirers who weren’t even born when his most noteworthy films came out. “To me, he excelled at painting the portrait of the sad and desperate with humanity, humility, and, yes, comedy,” said actor/screenwriter Matt Holly, who counts Mask a personal favorite. “Some of his movies were great, some were not, but they were always a Bogdanovich picture — success or flop. It’s a rare artist who is thought of as: ‘Although I never met him, I know him well.’”
Well, I met him, but I’m not sure I really knew him. But Holly’s right: Those films will live on, and they bear the unmistakable stamp of Peter Bogdanovich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.