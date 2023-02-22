There are things amiss in Marlowe, the screen adaptation of John Banville’s 2014 novel The Black-Eyed Blonde, but in many ways, the film is a pleasure to sit through — and not necessarily a guilty one.
First and foremost, there is the inspired casting of Liam Neeson as Raymond Chandler’s immortal gumshoe Philip Marlowe. He looks right at home in the character’s trademark fedora, exuding a world-weary cynicism and the tarnished nobility of one who has seen too much evil in the world. He joins such illustrious company as Humphrey Bogart, Dick Powell, Robert Montgomery, Robert Mitchum, James Garner, Powers Boothe, James Caan, and even Elliott Gould in the role, and fully does the character justice.
The year is 1939 and the place is Los Angeles. Marlowe is hired by alluring Clare Cavendish (Diane Kruger) to locate Nico Peterson (Francois Arnaud), a B-studio day player with whom she had an extra-marital fling. The case would appear cut and dry when Peterson is killed in a hit-and-run accident on the grounds of an exclusive social club. But, in the world of Philip Marlowe, appearances can be deceiving — and indeed they are.
The screenplay, by Oscar winners William Monahan (The Departed) and Neil Jordan (The Crying Game), is steeped in the trappings of film noir, replete with an evocatively bluesy score by David Holmes. It is also convoluted and meandering. The film’s pacing and rhythm, particularly in the early going, feel a little unsteady. Yet Marlowe, which Jordan also directed, is always watchable and frequently entertaining. The crisp, Chandleresque dialogue is snappy and wry, and Neeson’s delivery is assured and smooth.
As Marlowe delves deeper into the case, which takes some expectedly dark turns, he rubs elbows with the rich and powerful and locks horns with the corrupt and sleazy. Not surprisingly, they often turn out to be one and the same. There’s a rogues’ gallery of colorful characters on hand, with Marlowe the proverbial straight man throughout.
Kruger is a quintessential femme fatale, although not quite a lusciously lethal as she might have been. As Clare’s mother, faded sex goddess Dorothy Quincannon, Jessica Lange plays a quintessential grande dame with indulgent (but not over-indulgent) relish. Ian Hart and reliable Colm Meaney play Marlowe’s police contacts, who begrudgingly offer assistance because they know deep down he’s one of them — and can do the dirty work they can’t.
Neither has enough to do, but Marlowe’s resident heavies offer more pleasure. Danny Huston, who frequently plays villains, does so again here as Floyd Hanson, the condescendingly officious — and clearly corrupt — proprietor of the social club, where the cellar doubles nicely as a torture chamber. Huston plays Hanson as a combination of Noah Cross, the character his father John Huston so memorably portrayed in Polanski’s classic Chinatown (1974), with a touch of Sydney Greenstreet thrown in for good measure. He’s clearly having a ball being bad, and so is Alan Cumming, adopting a syrupy Southern drawl as effete crime boss Lou Hendricks, whose constant berating of faithful chauffeur Cedric (a slyly low-key Adewale Akkinuoye-Agbaje) is good for some laughs. Nevertheless, Cedric gets the last laugh.
Recalling Jordan’s earlier The Good Thief (2002), the film’s period look may be due to the fact it was filmed nowhere near Los Angeles (or America, for that matter), but in Barcelona and Ireland. Xavi Giménez’s cinematography is both surreal and pulpy, which is certainly appropriate for the story. In essence, parts of Marlowe are greater than the whole, but some of those parts are pretty great.
Perhaps surprisingly, there is no voiceover narration in Marlowe. Maybe Neeson’s saving that for the next flatfoot he’s set to play: Lt. Frank Drebin in the reboot/remake of The Naked Gun (1988).
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2022, Mark Burger.
