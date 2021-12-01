Kristen Stewart stars as Princess Diana in stylish but spotty Spencer

Kristen Stewart’s overpowering performance aside, producer/director Pablo Larrain’s Spencer is rather a disappointment. Billed as “A Fable from a True Tragedy,” the film follows a similar blueprint as Larrain’s Jackie (2016), in that it dramatizes a specific, confined, but important period of time in the title character’s life.
The earlier film, which starred Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy, was set during the hours and days following JFK’s assassination. Spencer takes place during the annual Christmas celebration at the Sandrigham Estate in Norfolk. As the film opens, the staff, military personnel, and members of the Royal Family and their entourage all arrive, as if like clockwork.
The only one missing is Princess Diana, who has opted to drive herself — alone — and gets lost along the way. Stewart’s first spoken words, questioning aloud where she is (although not in those specific terms), is all-too-indicative of the irony and symbolism in executive producer Steven Knight’s heavy-handed screenplay. Subtlety is not this film’s strong suit, and compared to Jackie it’s as if Larrain opted to emphasize the style while de-emphasizing the story.
It’s abundantly clear from the outset that Diana is still considered an outsider by certain members of the Royal Family, especially her husband Prince Charles (Jack Farthing), who is carrying on an illicit affair yet expects his wife to maintain decorum. This Diana cannot and will not do. She chafes against protocol and expresses rebellion through anorexia and binge eating. She’s also prone to panic attacks. In short, she’s unstable — and spiraling further downward.
Diana Spencer remains an international icon a quarter-century after her death. Her name still makes headlines, and the world’s fascination with, and scrutiny of, the English Monarchy has only intensified over the years. Spencer certainly plays into this, combining commonly known facts with a large measure of historical speculation. But it’s the latter that overwhelms the narrative, and it’s not nearly as effectively as Jackie did.
Stewart, who bears an uncanny resemblance to Diana and appropriates a convincing British accent, is both affecting and affected. Her mannered performance is undoubtedly attention-getting (and some would say award-worthy), but the (melo) dramatic deck is already so stacked in the character’s favor that one becomes impatient for her inevitable declaration of independence.
This takes place during the climactic pheasant hunt on Boxing Day. Diana, having already complained loudly and often that such a practice is barbaric (she obviously identifies with the doomed birds), finally asserts herself. Early in her visit, she came across a volume on Anne Boleyn, the ill-fated wife of Henry VIII. That would seem heavy enough, but then she begins to hallucinate Anne (Amy Manson). That’s where heavy tips into hokey.
Spencer takes a dim view of the Royal Family, although Knight’s screenplay barely gives them a chance to do much. Farthing, who doesn’t resemble Prince Charles much, is so cold-blooded and reptilian that his climactic concession to her feels misplaced, if not utterly contrived. Timothy Spall, always welcome under any circumstances, is able to bring some shading to his role as the Royals’ major domo Maj. Alistar Gregory, the quintessential stiff-upper-lip Brit who knows all. He’s not without sympathy for Diana, but his duty is to see that protocol and rules be adhered to.
Newcomers Jack Nielen and Freddie Spry are appealing as the young princes William and Harry, and they have an easy repartee with their onscreen mother. The Christmas Eve sequence where they play together late at night was reportedly improvised and it shows. It’s perhaps the warmest part of the entire film. Sally Hawkins, like Spall a reliable presence, portrays Diana’s devoted dresser and confidante Maggie.
It’s Maggie who provides Diana with the inspiration to break with tradition, break with the Royal Family and, indeed, break with her husband — just like that. Diana’s ultimate act of liberation is set to the Mike & the Mechanics song “All I Need is a Miracle,” which would be more suited to a John Hughes or Garry Marshall film. It is a quintessential “Hollywood ending”: All’s well that ends well. Even if history showed otherwise.
