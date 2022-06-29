Taking several pages out of the Stephen King playbook, writer/producer/director B. Harrison Smith’s Where the Scary Things Are boasts a great title (one that recalls Maurice Sendak’s Where the Wild Things Are) and a twisted, albeit off-kilter take on a familiar concept.
The film follows a group of teenagers, known as “The Dockers,” who seemingly spend every waking moment trying to film content onto social media. What they’re downloading doesn’t necessarily qualify as wholesome entertainment. They pay homeless drunks to bash away at each other on camera and, in quieter moments, set fire to these same drunks when they’re passed out. The Dockers aren’t mischief-makers, they’re mean teens bordering on sociopaths.
The reasons for their (mis)behavior aren’t clearly spelled out. They don’t indulge in drugs or alcohol, and although what we see of their home lives may not be bucolic, it doesn’t necessarily justify their actions.
The kids spend most of their ample free time poking around Field of Screams, an abandoned Halloween theme park (located in Lancaster, PA), and it is there they discover a slimy, inhuman being near a polluted pond. It may well be “Lockjaw,” a local urban legend, but they christen it “Crockamoley” (played by newcomer Steve Haymire). At the urging of Ayla (Selina Flanscha), the only female Docker and essentially the ringleader, they chain Crockamoley to the wall and take turns filming while they torture and beat it.
Their discovery of the creature coincides perfectly with their latest school assignment, which is to create their own urban legend. The footage they submit impresses their teacher, Mr. Lewis (Paul Cottman), but when some viewers deride it as being phony, they see no alternative but to up the ante. This, naturally, does not bode well for those they dislike or, indeed, themselves. There’s an old adage about playing with fire, and it most certainly comes to pass.
Crockamoley may be the film’s resident monster, but in a sense, the Dockers are the real monsters. They’re the inhuman ones. A few of them, particularly Max (Asher Ruppert) and Snack (Peter Cote), exhibit pangs of guilt, but not enough to engender much sympathy. There really isn’t anyone to root for. There are only varying degrees of enmity toward each character.
In many ways, Where the Scary Things Are is a textbook example of an “interesting failure.” It’s interesting the different spin Smith brings to the proceedings, yet it fails in developing that spin to a more effective degree. Nor does his screenplay provide much depth or motivation for its characters, and this throws the narrative off-balance.
Yet there’s more than enough to make Where the Scary Things Are find favor among genre fans. John Alvarese’s score and editor/producer Matt Neese’s cinematography are both effective, and the production design — by first-timer Charles Michael Stackhouse — is impressive. The special effects are appropriately gooey and grisly. Technically, the film’s fine.
The actors may be constrained by the narrow confines of their roles yet still bring conviction to their roles, with Cottman particularly good as the clueless Mr. Lewis. As the coldly tempestuous Ayla, Flanscha contributes a memorably wicked portrayal — one that will have audiences eagerly awaiting her character’s fate. By the time she realizes that she and the others have gone too far, well … you know the rest of the story.
— Where the Scary Things Are is available On Digital, On Demand, and on DVD ($19.98) from LionsGate.
