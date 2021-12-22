Kenneth Branagh recalls a boyhood lived in Belfast

The immensely talented Kenneth Branagh has made his most personal film with Belfast, a fact-based chronicle of his youth set in the late 1960s, when he was just a lad. Appropriately enough, the principal character is Buddy, a bright-eyed boy played with delightful charm and gusto by newcomer Jude Hill.
Buddy, who lives with his Ma (Catriona Balfe), Pa (Jamie Dornan), and older brother Will (Lewis McAskie), enjoys a fairly idyllic childhood in the blue-collar neighborhood. He’s starting to get interested in girls, he’s enchanted by theater and film, and although he’s too young to fully comprehend the nature of what is quaintly referred to as “The Troubles,” he’s fully aware that the ongoing clashes between Catholics and Protestants could conceivably endanger himself and his family.
It’s against this backdrop that Belfast wields its emotional heft. There are tensions within the household and certainly tension within the community, but Belfast is something of a valentine to childhood and coming-of-age. It never loses focus on its characters and, indeed, celebrates them, even in their foibles, failings, and eccentricities. It’s a story of familial love, but with an edge of harsh reality, steeped in nostalgia and affection.
The film is reminiscent of John Boorman’s wonderful, similarly themed Hope and Glory (1987), which was set in London during Boorman’s boyhood against the backdrop of World War II, and in both cases, the filmmaker has brought a past era fully to life on the screen. The black-and-white cinematography by Haris Zambarloukos is drenched in atmosphere, and a marvelous score by Van Morrison (himself Belfast-born) further enhances that distinctive Irish flavor.
Although Branagh himself does not appear in the film, there’s no mistaking who Buddy is based on, thanks to some judiciously placed references and in-jokes. Leave it to Kenneth Branagh to pay uproarious tribute to that quintessential kiddie matinee of the late 1960s, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968). In addition to his string of fine Shakespearean screen adaptations (Henry V, Much Ado About Nothing), Branagh proved his versatility in the Marvel Universe by helming the Thor movies, and his technical wizardry is on full display here — yet never at the expense of the basic story and the characters inhabiting it. It’s a near-perfect balance.
The acting is impeccable, with Balfe and Dornan in career-best performances. Colin Morgan exudes charismatic menace as a boyhood chum of Pa’s who urges him in no uncertain terms to take a stand — and a side — lest there be consequences. Best of all are Buddy’s grandparents, played with irresistible blarney and humor by Judi Dench (who simply can do no wrong) and the always-welcome Ciaran Hinds, who quietly encourage the family that leaving Belfast might be the best option. They’ve lived their lives in Belfast, know the hardship and risk, and want subsequent generations to make their own mark elsewhere.
History has shown that Branagh did exactly that. Yet he hasn’t forgotten his roots, nor his lifelong affection for and ties to his birthplace. Belfast is the result of this and is, quite simply, one of the best and most appealing films of the year.
For a list of rental options for Belfast, visit the official website: https://www.focusfeatures.com/belfast/.
