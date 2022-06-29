Kaleab Kurtz Begins New Film Residency at the Hyers Through July 10
GREENSBORO, NC (June 29, 2022) – Creative Greensboro will host filmmaker Kaleab Kurtz through July 10 for a Residency at the Hyers in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre. Kurtz and his collaborators will use the residency to create a new film that explores the theme of teen homelessness. A screening of the film will be presented at 7 pm, July 9 and 3 pm, July 10, in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N Davie St. Tickets for the premiere are $10 and will be available at the door.
“I wanted to tackle teen homelessness because these kids don’t know what to do about their life, how to go about their day, and worry about how to get food,” said Kurtz. “But as long as we are there for each other, we have more of a chance for success.”
The Residency at the Hyers program provides rent-free residencies of up to six weeks for dance, theater, music, film, and poetry projects led by Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations. For more information about the residency, contact Creative Greensboro’s Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2974. To learn more about Creative Greensboro and other low-cost and free ways to use space within the Greensboro Cultural Center, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.
