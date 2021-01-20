Jurassic lark: Croods, glorious Croods...

Given that The Croods (2013) grossed nearly $600 million worldwide and earned an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature, it was only a matter of time before this “modern, stone-age family” would eventually return in a follow-up.
It took longer than expected, but the Croods are back in The Croods: A New Age, a bubbly, colorful confection that will undoubtedly please the fans. The new film, which marks the feature debut of director Joel Crawford (who also provides the voice of Guy’s father), occasionally displays the attitude that bigger and louder are funnier, which is not necessarily the case, but it’s zippy enough to entertain the kids, with enough inspired sight gags and flip quips to keep the grown-ups interested.
After a brief recap of the first film’s events, the action hits the ground running – and rarely lets up. Nicolas Cage returns to voice the gruff but lovable patriarch Grug, as does Catherine Keener as his faithful wife Ugga, Cloris Leachman as crusty Gran, Emma Stone as feisty daughter Eep, and Clark Duke as son Thunk. Ryan Reynolds, voicing the aforementioned Guy, who was essentially adopted by the Croods in the original film, remains smitten with Eep, sometimes to the displeasure of Grug.
The clan’s ongoing search for a safe haven, repeatedly complicated by various encounters with all sorts of wild and weird prehistoric beasts, initially appears successful when they stumble across a hidden oasis surrounded by a giant wall.
Once inside, the Croods encounter another familial clan: The Bettermans, voiced by Peter Dinklage (as father Phil), Leslie Mann (as mother Hope), and Kelly Marie Tran (as daughter Dawn). Guy had known the Bettermans as a child, so it’s a seemingly happy reunion – at first. But it’s not long before there’s trouble in paradise.
The Bettermans, as befits their name, tend to look down their noses at the Croods, believing them to be, well, crude – especially when compared to their more “evolved” attitudes and demeanor. Rest assured, this light approach to “social commentary” doesn’t overwhelm or undercut the basic atmosphere of fun and frolic, but it adds a touch of satire. That the Bettermans have constructed a wall around themselves to keep out undesirables has, to say the least, some interesting relevance – a reflection of the real world in its “reel” world.
The main themes, such as they are, are fairly predictable: Community, cooperation, and courage. The latter takes precedence when Grug, Guy, and Phil run afoul of a slew of simians known as “the Punch-Monkeys,” and are held captive to provide a sacrifice for the gigantic Spina Mandrilla, the biggest and baddest beast of all. Thus, it falls to the females to band together on a desperate rescue mission. Therefore, there’s even a feminist bent to the proceedings.
Bursting with eye-popping effects, The Croods: A New Age doesn’t lack for visual splendor, and it’s interesting to note that the filmmakers had to complete the film at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the end result is seamless.
No points for guessing how it all turns out, but further prehistoric jaunts with the Croods – and their new friends, the Bettermans – loom as a likely possibility.
