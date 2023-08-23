As the summer movie season draws to a close, Jules is a warm-hearted, winsome comedy that provides the requisite diversion while imparting a hopeful message in persuasive, unforced terms.
Arguably the film’s principal appeal is the presence of Ben Kingsley. Having long ago entered the “always-welcome” pantheon of actors, Kingsley doesn’t necessarily play many big-screen leads nor has many opportunities to play comedy — although he shined brightly in such light-hearted fare as Without a Clue (1988), Twelfth Night (1996), and even the Ray Bradbury adaptation A Sound of Thunder (2005), in which his over-the-top turn as a pompadoured time-travel tycoon made a bad film watchable and even enjoyable.
Thus, he’s doubly engaging here in Jules as Milton Robinson, a widowed, suburban septuagenarian who leads a life of simplicity, solitude, and repetition. It’s the sort of role that the late (and already missed) Alan Arkin might have played, but Kingsley is in top form. It’s probably too light a role for awards consideration, but he certainly deserves it.
One night, Milton is awakened when a spaceship crashes into his backyard. He’s mostly concerned about his azaleas, but that’s before the ship’s inhabitant manages to crawl out of the wreckage. Although understandably alarmed by this extra-terrestrial intrusion, he welcomes the humanoid creature (played by Jade Quon) into his house because, well, what else is there to do? No one believes Milton when he tells them about his visitor. No one even bothers to look in his backyard — where the craft (a quintessential flying saucer) rests — because they simply assume Milton is going senile.
It’s Milton’s neighbor Sandy (Harriet Sansom Harris) who names the alien “Jules” and can’t help but confide her inner pain to the attentive, if clueless, alien — whose benevolence is conveyed not through words or sounds but by simple gestures. Joyce (Jane Curtin), the neighborhood busybody, also discovers Milton and Sandy’s secret, although she prefers to call the alien “Gary.” The government is also tracking the UFO crash, but typically inept bureaucracy sees the investigating agents bringing up the rear.
Kingsley, Curtin, and Harris comprise the film’s “power trio,” playing their characters as real people and never resorting to schtick. Although the characters could be described as quirky, their concerns and problems are easy for an audience to identify with. Despite the science-fiction trappings, which are very modestly (but amusingly) rendered, Jules is about aging, loneliness, and friendship. Like Kingsley, Curtin, and (especially) Harris enjoy sizable roles, which they pull off with grace and aplomb. In addition, Curtin’s impromptu rendition of Lynyrd Skynyd’s “Free Bird” is undoubtedly one of the film highlights of the year.
Producer/director Marc Turtletaub and first-time screenwriter Gavin Steckler have succeeded in incorporating the film’s message into an entertaining framework that doesn’t strive to manipulate emotions or push buttons. Jules is hardly a big-bang, big-buck, effects-laden blockbuster. Indeed, that’s part of the film’s charm. It’s a little gem.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2023, Mark Burger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.