John and the Hole: Ditching the family — literally

Adapted from his short story El Pozo by executive producer Nicolas Giacobone, who won an Oscar for the screenplay of Birdman (2014), John and the Hole marks the feature debut of director/executive producer Pascual Sisto. It’s a well-made film, both strange and unconventional, but it’s also an unsatisfying one.
The perennially poker-faced Charlie Shotwell essays the title role of John, a sullen and withdrawn teenager who, for reasons known only to him, decides to drug his parents (Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Ehle) and older sister (Taissa Farmiga), then deposit them in an underground bunker nearby.
What might be a shocking twist is, like most everything here, handled in a quiet, low-key fashion. It’s conceivable that scrawny young John could drag his parents and sister all the way to the bunker, but how he deposited them there without injuring them is one of many nagging – and unanswered – questions that crop up with aggravating frequency throughout the film.
Another would be John’s motivation for this drastic action. Neither his parents nor his sister could be described in any way as inattentive or, on the other end of the scale, abusive. Indeed, if John and the Hole is meant to be some sort of black comedy about a dysfunctional family, there’s very little evidence depicted onscreen to support that observation.
Perhaps it’s meant to be some ironic allegory about adolescent angst. Perhaps it’s meant to represent repressed adolescent rage. Frankly, it’s difficult to know for sure, even after watching the film. Nothing is really resolved, nor even addressed, for that matter. One waits and hopes that the narrative is building toward something – anything – but there’s no pay-off, no final twist that would have brought things into a clearer focus. As a result, the film’s impact is muted throughout.
John and the Hole boasts a good (if mostly ill-used) cast, evocative cinematography by Paul Ozgur, and a fine score by first-timer Caterina Barbieri. Yet its attributes don’t amount to very much. Ambiguity is one thing, and Birdman certainly had its fair share of ambiguous touches – including a final scene that still confounds viewers – but this doesn’t even qualify as vague. The film’s symbolic touches tend not to symbolize much of anything.
– John and the Hole is currently playing at a/perture cinemas in Winston-Salem and is available everywhere you rent movies.
