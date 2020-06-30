CHARLOTTE –Joedance Film Festival, which is making a strategic pivot in wake of COVID-19 to present a virtual festival, has announced the 24 films selected for the Joedance Virtual Film Festival, August 6-8, 2020.
Joedance Virtual Film Festival will stream Thursday-Saturday (Aug. 6-8), 7:30-10:30 p.m., and Saturday afternoon, for student films, 1-2:30 p.m. Tickets, which start at $10 (students screenings Saturday afternoon) and $20 (individual evening screenings) and $70 (all-access passes), can be purchased through the following link on the Joedance website.
The 2020 Joedance Film Festival selections, which consists of films from North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee, are as follows:
This is the running order of films each night. The start times include a brief Q & A session with the filmmakers from the previous film. *All events suitable for mature audiences only. *
Thurs., Aug. 6:
8:00 p.m.: Opening Remarks
Film 1, 8:15 p.m.: Penny Press (4:55) (Director Anil Dhokai, Blythewood, S.C.)
Film 2, 8:23 p.m.: Gunpowder & Paperboy (9:18) (Director Todd Tinkham, Durham, N.C.)
Film 3, 8:35 p.m.: Karma’s Shadow (25:34) (Director Rob Underhill, Morrisville, N.C.)
Film 4, 9:03p.m.: Ella (15:00) (Director Kerry Everett, Charlotte, N.C.)
Film 5, 9:21 p.m.: #Slut (11:37) (Director Jenna Kanel, Canton, Ga.)
Film 6, 9:35 p.m.: The Mountains We Climb (3:44) (Director Jeremy Camp, Pasadena, Calif.)
9:45 p.m.: end of film program
Fri., Aug. 7:
8:00 p.m.: Opening Remarks
Film 1, 8:15 p.m.: Robots Don’t Have Feelings (8:14) (Director Marcus Kyle, Charlotte, N.C.)
Film 2, 8:27 p.m.: Left Behind (18:00) (Director Ky Dickens, Burbank, Calif)
Film 3, 8:48 p.m.: Disconnect (17:35) (Director Trey Riley, Rock Hill, S.C.)
Film 4, 9:10 p.m.: Mike (32:45) (Director Kent Smith, Charlotte, N.C.)
Film 5, 9:45 p.m.: Portrait of a Woman at Dawn (15:58) (Director Cullen Douglas, Los Angeles, Calif.)
10:05 p.m.: end of film program
Student films Sat., Aug. 8:
1:00 p.m.: Opening Remarks
Film 1, 1:10 p.m.: Do You Remember (2:21) (Director Christi Neptune, Winston-Salem, N.C.)
Film 2, 1:16 p.m.: Painted Love (15:14) (Director Michelle DeGrace, Winston-Salem, N.C.)
Film 3, 1:35 p.m.: Rank: eight more seconds (7:45) (Director Jay Capers, Asheboro, N.C.)
Film 4, 1:46 p.m.: Logged On (11:31) (Director Cameron McCormack, Winston-Salem, N.C.)
Film 5, 2:00 p.m.: Folding Fur (3:34) (Director Keaton Sapp, Winston-Salem, N.C.)
Film 6, 2:06 p.m.: Shelter (7:00) (Director Jo Hatcher, Winston-Salem, N.C.)
Film 7: 2:16 p.m.: Blue & Hue (6:02) (Director Jordan McLaughlin, Austin, Texas)
2:30 p.m.: end of film program
Sat., Aug. 8:
8:00 p.m.: Opening Remarks
Film 1: 8:15 p.m.: Righteous (5:15) (Director William C. Simmons, Charlotte, N.C.)
Film 2: 8:23 p.m.: Yard Sale (17:38) (Directors Andrew Huggins & Donna Whitmore-Sexton, Monroe, N.C.)
Film 3: 8:44 p.m.: Walter’s Walk (8:21) (Director Stephen Bydal, Durham, N.C.)
Film 4: 8:55 p.m.: Overnight (14:32) (Director Thomas Mendolia, Los Angeles, Calif.)
Film 5: 9:13 p.m.: Cherry (12:00) (Director Stacey Davis, Homewood, Ala.)
Film 6: 9:30 p.m.: Here There Be Tygers (10:27) (Director Polly Schattel, Asheville, N.C.)
9:45 p.m.: end of film program
Joedance offers three different ways to view the Virtual Festival:
- *All-Access Pass | $70.00
- Purchase an All-Access Pass and get access to all virtual events and virtual screenings in the 2020 Joedance Virtual Film Festival.
- *Individual Tickets | $20.00
- Purchase individual tickets for certain nights of the festival and get access to that evening's virtual reception, virtual screening, and Q&A with the filmmakers.
- *Patron Donor Packages
Best Picture $1000
- Social media listing on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter
- Listing on the pre-roll at the Joedance Virtual Film Festival
- Listing on the digital Joedance Virtual Film Festival program
- 4 All-Access Passes for the Joedance Virtual Film Festival
- Best Short Film $500
- Social media listing on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter
- Listing on the pre-roll at the Joedance Virtual Film Festival
- Listing on the digital Joedance Virtual Film Festival program
- 4 All-Access Passes for the Joedance Virtual Film Festival
- Best Screenplay $250
- Social media listing on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter
- Listing on the pre-roll at the Joedance Virtual Film Festival
- Listing on the digital Joedance Virtual Film Festival program
- 2 All-Access Passes for the Joedance Virtual Film Festival.
- Joedance is riding a wave of expansion as it celebrates its 11th anniversary, including adding Georgia and Tennessee to the list of the Festival’s film eligibility list, and adding a student film category, which will be showcased Saturday afternoon on Festival weekend.
- Joedance, which includes the annual film festival during the first full weekend in August and related events year-round, honors the memory of Joe Restaino by raising funds and awareness for pediatric cancer research at Atrium Health’s Levine Children's. The family chose a film festival to honor Joe Restaino because of his love of movies.
- Joedance supports research and clinical trials for pediatric sarcomas, blastomas and brain tumors.
- To date, Joedance has donated more than $205,000 to Atrium Health’s Levine Children’s in 10 years, including $35,000 in 2019.
- Joedance Film Festival Submissions
- Joedance Film Festival annually showcases short and feature-length films. Eligible filmmakers have to:
- *reside in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia or Tennessee;
- *be originally from North, Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia or Tennessee;
- or
- *be connected to North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia or Tennessee (films, cast or crew).
- To donate to Joedance, visit www.joedance.org, or mail contributions directly to: Joedance Film Festival, 301 W. 10th Street, Unit 407, Charlotte, NC 28202.
- Joe Restaino - Joe Restaino died of osteosarcoma on January 8, 2010, at the age of 20. A resident of Fourth Ward in Charlotte, Restaino graduated with high honors and was a varsity swimmer at The McCallie School in Chattanooga in 2008 before moving on to the University of Pennsylvania. He was treated for the first occurrence of the disease in 2006 during his high school sophomore year. The cancer recurred in 2008 during his senior year at The McCallie School. The third recurrence of his cancer happened his freshman year at Penn. Joe withdrew from school to be with his family.
- During the 2008 graduation ceremony at McCallie – which Joe Restaino was able to attend between cancer treatments – he received the Campbell Award, one of the school’s highest honors, voted on by the student body. In 2007, Joe Restaino established the Bone Cancer Awareness Walk at The McCallie School and continued to raise money for pediatric cancer research. (That walk is now held jointly with Girls Preparatory School of Chattanooga and has been renamed Mission: Remission.) In August 2010, eight months after Joe’s death, his family established the Joedance Film Festival to support the research and clinical trials for rare pediatric cancer at Atrium Health’s Levine Children’s.
