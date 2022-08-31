Idris Elba in Beast: The lion eats tonight

Writer/director Baltasar Kormakur’s Beast isn’t a good movie, but it’s not a bad one — and it could have been considerably worse. Its main asset is front and center throughout: Idris Elba, in a full-fledged star turn. Elba is such a magnetic screen presence that he can make just about anything, including this exercise in B-movie formula, bearable and even watchable. He may be killing time, but for an audience looking to do likewise on a hot summer’s day, he brings a touch of class to Beast.
Idris plays Nate Samuels, a doctor who brings his two daughters (Iyana Halley and Leah Jeffries) to Africa where he first met their mother. She has died recently, and the girls harbor some resentment because Nate and their mother were separated when she fell ill with cancer.
At the same time, poachers nearby have been hunting lions by the score, but one particular lion has instead been hunting them — and doing a bloody good job of it. What occurs next should be of no surprise to any viewer over the age of five. Accompanied by long-time family friend Martin (Sharlto Copley), Nate and the girls take an impromptu tour of the region and soon run into trouble. It’s a good thing Nate’s a doctor because his skills will come in mighty handy indeed, and whatever the family’s domestic dilemmas, there’s nothing like a few days trapped in the African bush being terrorized by a rogue lion to put those to rest.
Predictable in the extreme, Beast telegraphs most of its plot points well in advance. There aren’t a lot of surprises here. The attack scenes pack some punch, the filming location offers some spectacular scenery, the CGI (computer-generated imagery) effects run hot and cold, Kormakur maintains reasonable pacing (despite some padding), and it all ends as you’d expect it to. There are a couple of chuckles, all unintentional and all predicated on the clichéd expectations of the genre. Beast is what it is, take it or leave it.
