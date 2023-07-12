Trafalgar Releasing has joined forces with Concord Originals and The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization to present the international cinema release of the National Theatre’s award-winning, blockbuster 1998 production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! on more than 800 cinemas around the world. The production, which won four Olivier Awards including Outstanding Musical Production, served as a launching pad for the career of its young leading man, Hugh Jackman, who portrayed the dashing cowboy hero Curly. It was during the run of the show that Jackman won the big-screen role that would become his signature role — the savage but sympathetic superhero Wolverine in Marvel’s X-Men franchise.
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! will be screened at 1 p.m. July 16th and 7 p.m. July 19th at The Grand 18, 5601 University Parkway, Winston-Salem. Tickets are $19.27 each. It will also be screened at 3 p.m. June 16th and 7 pm July 19th at the Regal Greensboro Grande RPX, 3205 Northline Ave., Greensboro. Tickets are $16.01 each. Tickets are available at https://oklahomaincinemas.com/. To view the trailer for this special presentation, see https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UjEZyjQolTQ.
The critics were unanimous in their praise for the production and its up-and-coming leading man. “It’s hard to imagine a more immediately charming Curly than Jackman,” wrote Variety 25 years ago. “He’s as pliable, the staging suggests, as Jud is rigidly doomed, and Jackman makes an appealing (and beautifully sung) case for a man who won’t be left behind by the winds of change in ‘this here crazy country.”
This also marks the 80th anniversary of the venerable, oft-revived Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, which ran for over 2,200 performances and was awarded a special Pulitzer Prize in 1944, and a special Tony Award in 1993 to mark its 50th anniversary. Based on the 1931 play Green Grow the Lilacs, it was the first musical conceived by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II — but hardly their last. Fred Zinnemann directed the hit 1955 screen version of Oklahoma!, which starred Gordon MacRae, Shirley Jones (in her feature debut), James Whitmore, Eddie Albert, and Rod Steiger.
The National Theatre’s 1998 revival was directed by the legendary three-time Tony Award winner Trevor Nunn with new choreography by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman. In addition to Jackman, the production starred Josefina Gabrielle as Laurie, Maureen Lipman as Aunt Eller, Shuler Hensley as Jud Fry, Vicki Simon as Ado Annie, Jimmy Johnston as Will Parker, and Peter Polycarpou as Ali Hakim.
In addition to Outstanding Musical Production, Oklahoma! also won Olivier Awards for Hensley as Best Supporting Actor in a Musical, Best Theatre Choreographer for Stroman, and Best Set Designer for Anthony Ward, with nominations for Jackman as Best Actor in a Musical, Gabrielle for Best Actress in a Musical, Nunn for Best Director, and David Hersey for Best Lighting Designer.
“The 80th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! allows us to share this quintessential slice of Americana with global fans,” said Kymberli Frueh, senior vice president of content and programming acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing. “This particular production is acknowledged as one of the best through the eight decades of performances in theaters around the world. All the talent in this classic version of Oklahoma! hit their marks brilliantly and musical theater fans can experience for themselves why it is credited with launching Hugh Jackman’s stage career. We’re proud to be a part of this momentous anniversary.”
“This musical is the living, breathing proof that important works will find and impact multiple generations in meaningful ways,” added Sophia Dilley, senior vice president of Concord Originals. “We couldn’t be more proud to champion this anniversary re-release of Sir Trevor Nunn’s stunning 1998 revival with Trafalgar Releasing.”
“Eighty years after first premiering on Broadway, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! is recognized as a theatrical landmark,” said Imogen Lloyd, senior vice president at Concord Theatricals on behalf of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. “It was the first successful, truly unified musical — a seamless integration of song, story, and dance. This 1998 production masterfully combined those three elements, and the resulting film is a treasure trove for musical theater fans of all ages.”
Throughout his career, Jackman has returned to the stage periodically, earning a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for The Boy from Oz (2004) and a second Tony nomination in the same category for the 2021 revival of The Music Man. He has also hosted the Tony Awards four times, winning an Emmy for the 2005 ceremony. On the big screen, he displayed his virtuoso musical skills in Les Misérables (2012), for which he won a Golden Globe award and an Oscar nomination for Best Picture, and again in The Greatest Showman (2017), in which he played legendary showman and circus impresario P.T. Barnum, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination. The film earned a Grammy Award for its soundtrack.
