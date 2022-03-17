HPU to Host a Free Night of Disney Magic, Music and More
HIGH POINT, N.C., March 17, 2022 – High Point University invites the community to a magical night of music for the entire family at Disney in Concert: A Dream is a Wish. The concert will be held on April 23 at 3 p.m. in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center. Tickets are free and open to the public. More information on ticket reservations can be found at www.highpoint.edu/live.
The live concert features the HPU Community Orchestra with four Broadway-caliber singers, under the direction of Dr. Brian Meixner, associate professor of music. Audiences of all ages will enjoy a variety of music and movie clips from Disney classics, including “The Lion King,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Frozen.”
“We are High Point’s university with an apostrophe s,” says HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein. “The Qubein Arena is a space for our students to learn and grow, but also a venue for the community to enjoy major events, concerts and entertainment like we will see with Disney in Concert. We look forward to bringing the entire community together.”
The new facility is as much for the community as it is for the students. HPU has hosted concerts in the Qubein Arena for packed crowds since its grand opening in September 2021. HPU hosted the Grammy award-winning band Train during the arena’s grand opening and welcomed the community to Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles, in February. Numerous basketball games and other free community events have also been held here.
The magic of Disney will come to life through the sweeping music from HPU’s ensemble and the storytelling through song that reminds audiences that dreams really do come true.
The presentation is licensed by Disney Concerts © All rights reserved.
Disney in Concert: A Dream is a Wishis supported by the Randall Thomas Johnson Guest Artist Program Endowment.
