High Point Theatre takes Manhattan and Motown
Global film festival and musical tribute performance scheduled for this weekend
HIGH POINT, N.C. (Sept. 19, 2022) – High Point Theatre is scheduled to host a global film festival, Manhattan Short, and special musical tribute, “Smokey & Me,” this weekend, respectively.
The 25th annual Manhattan Short Film Festival – beginning September 22 through October 2 – unites more than 100,00 film lovers from around the world in over 300 cinemas, universities, museums, libraries, and art centers spanning six continents to view and vote on ten short films (18 minutes and under). The films are finalists in the annual festival and allows the audience to select their favorites. Attendees vote for Best Film and Best Actor awards at each participating venue. Every short film selected will automatically become qualified for the 2023 Oscars.
The final ten Manhattan Short finalists were selected from eight countries with films from Scotland, Czech & Slovakia, Spain, Australia, Finland and Lebanon, alongside two films each from France and USA.
“Smokey & Me,” starring Tony-nominated performer Charl Brown, will highlight the inspirational story celebrating the life, and music and the career of acclaimed singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson, once pronounced by Bob Dylan as America’s “greatest living poet.”
The performance is effortlessly captured by Brown, who received a Tony nomination for his portrayal of the icon in Motown: The Musical. Act one of this production celebrates Smokey’s story and many of his biggest hits over his four-decade span. Act two explores the story, Broadway history and hits of the actor who portrayed Smokey nightly, ending with a medley of his iconic songs.
“We’re honored to be one of the participating venues to host the world’s first global film festival,” said High Point Theatre Director David Briggs. “Those enthusiasts that love films will surely enjoy this unique experience and to be part of the selection process. We’re also excited to have Charl Brown joining us for a special tribute to such a musical legend. Smokey Robinson continues to leave a lasting imprint on music lovers, young and old.”
For more information regarding the upcoming performance season and to purchase tickets, please contact the box office Monday – Friday from noon to 5 p.m. at 336.887.3001 or visit www.highpointtheatre.com.
Who: Manhattan Short Film Festival
What: Global film festival screenings
Where: High Point Theatre
220 E. Commerce
High Point, NC 27260
When: Thursday and Friday, Sept. 22-23
6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.
Who: Smokey & Me
What: Musical tribute performance
Where: High Point Theatre
220 E. Commerce
High Point, NC 27260
When: Saturday, Sept. 24
7:30 p.m.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
