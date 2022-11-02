High Point Theatre Showcases Its 2022 Holiday Performances
Theatre to Present Classic Favorites Highlighting the FestiveSeason
HIGH POINT, N.C. (Nov. 2, 2022) – The holiday season at High Point Theatre is in full effect with its lineup finishing out 2022. The highly anticipated concerts and theatre performances kick off this month and will conclude in December.
The award-winning, classically trained duo, Black Violin, returns to the stage Saturday, Nov. 20, for their Give Thanks Holiday Tour, complete with storytelling, whimsical string melodies and hard-hitting beats from the band’s Grammy-nominated Take the Stairs and Give Thanks albums, respectively. Each ticket purchase will help to benefit the Black Violin Foundation, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering youth by providing access to quality music programs in their community.
Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter John Berry’s 26th annual Christmas concert tour is scheduled to take place over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Berry is well known for his seasonal holiday performances, traditional Christmas songs and interactive childhood stories.
The High Point Ballet closes out the season with “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 16-18. The production proudly celebrates more than thirty years and has become a family holiday tradition after first opening in 1987 at the Edward C. Smith Civic Center in Lexington, N.C. Since then, “The Nutcracker” has been performed throughout the Triad area and is now in its seventh full season back at High Point Theatre. There will also be a special children’s performance, “Land of the Sweets,” presented in a one-act format which includes a parade of characters, photo opportunities and autograph cards beginning approximately one hour before the main performance.
“This will be an amazing set of holiday performances for all to enjoy,” said David Briggs, director of the High Point Theatre. “From the classical and hip hop sounds of Black Violin to the classic country hits and holiday concert as only John Berry can provide, to the beautiful production of “The Nutcracker” from High Point Ballet.”
High Point Theatre Holiday Show Lineup:
Who: Black Violin
What: Give Thanks Holiday Tour
Where: High Point Theatre
220 E. Commerce Ave.
High Point, N.C. 27260
When: Sunday, Nov. 20
7:30 p.m.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Who: John Berry
What: 26th Annual Christmas Tour
Where: High Point Theatre
220 E. Commerce Ave.
High Point, N.C. 27260
When: Saturday, Nov. 26
7 p.m.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
Who: High Point Ballet
What: The Nutcracker
Where: High Point Theatre
220 E. Commerce Ave.
High Point, N.C. 27260
When: Friday, Dec. 16
7:30 p.m.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
7:30 p.m.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 18
2 p.m.
Doors open at 1 p.m.
Who: High Point Ballet
What: The Nutcracker: Land of the Sweets
Where: High Point Theatre
220 E. Commerce Ave.
High Point, N.C. 27260
When: Saturday, Dec. 17
2 p.m.
Doors open at 1 p.m.
A full-service, state-of-the-art downtown venue with excellent visibility, high-quality sound, and lighting, as well as projection and streaming capabilities, High Point Theatre customizes every production for patrons and rental clients. Located within the International Home Furnishings Center, the worldwide headquarters for High Point Furniture Market, High Point Theatre offers a 900-seat performing arts auditorium with continental-style seating.
For more information regarding the upcoming performance season, purchase tickets and receive a $5 discount per ticket (for High Point residents only), please contact the box office Monday – Friday from noon to 5 p.m. at 336.887.3001 or visit www.highpointtheatre.com.
