HIGH POINT, N.C. (May 1, 2023) – An exciting new 2023-2024 season lineup has been officially announced at the High Point Theatre and the kickoff for the live performances is scheduled to begin this September and will conclude next spring.
The new season is sure to bring entertainment to life for many Triad-area residents and beyond. Attendees can expect to enjoy some well-known favorites, coupled with talented newcomers to the High Point Theatre stage that include:
Napoleon Dynamite – Sept. 3
This beloved indie classic kicks off Labor Day weekend with a special screening,followed by a lively, interactive discussion with fan-favorite cast members: Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico).The film, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year, still appeals to the inner teenager in each of us through the story and, more importantly, the dialogue, making it one of the most quoted movies of our time.
The Players: The Music of Chicago and Earth Wind & Fire – Sept. 23
Featuring three former members of “Chicago”and the current drummer of Earth Wind & Fire, this super group covers the music and top hits of both legendary bands. Fans will be able to hear all their favorites performed just as they did in the original ensembles. “The Players” features Bill Champlin, Keith Howland and Jeff Coffey, all former members of “Chicago.” Joining them will be John Paris, a current member ofEarth Wind & Fire.
Ofrenda: A Dia de los Muertos Celebration – Oct. 26
Featuring Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles and Mariachi Garibaldi
One of Mexico’s most beloved holidays, Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebrates the lives of loved ones who have passed on by building an Ofrenda – a home altar – decorated with a collection of objects, candles, marigold flowers and photos of the dearly departed. “Ofrenda: A Dia de los Muertos Celebration” creates an unforgettable visual and musical experience, featuring traditional music and dance from different regions and the Disney movie “Coco.” Tributes are also made to great Mexican artists such as Juan Gabriel, Selena, Jose Infante and Alejandro Fernandez.
Will Downing in Concert – Nov. 4
Considered to be one of the most versatile and loved R&B voices and with a career spanning 26 albums over the past 36 years, Will Downing has surely earned the title of “The Prince of Sophisticated Soul.”His distinctive baritone voice has resonated in the hearts of women worldwide and carved a unique niche in the music marketplace.
An Evening with Jen Kober – Nov. 10
This multitalented actress and comedian has energetically bounded onto the national stage bringing crowds to their feet with her original blend of stand-up, storytelling and improvised rock-n-roll comedy. Her hard-hitting hour is phenomenally funny as she commands the stage and dares you not to laugh.
William Lee Martin: Comedy Stampede Tour – Nov. 17
Experience this storytelling stand-up comedian who has a knack for making anyone laugh after a long day. Martin is a regular at the Grand Ole Opry and the MGM in Las Vegas and has been touring since 1996. During the 2020 pandemic, his following on social media exploded with his positive and upbeat “4 o’clock Daily Talk” on Facebook and other platforms.
Holiday 2023
The festive season will launch the 27th annual Christmas tour with platinum-selling vocalist John Berry during Thanksgiving weekend. Returning to the stage in December is High Point Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker and Land of the Sweets,” a family holiday tradition celebrating over 30 seasons.
High Point Gospel Holiday Fest – Dec. 11
Ernie Haase has built Signature Sound into one of the most popular and beloved quartets in all of Southern Gospel music. The group has traveled all over the world, offering energy, excitement and encouragement through its powerful brand of gospel music. Multi award-winning family group The Hoppers have been singing to global audiences for more than 60 years Their unique blend of harmonies and song choices have created a legacy of musical excellence embraced by leading pastors and event organizers. Comedian Mickey Bell – a former Alabama Baptist pastor - has a distinctive brand of clean, comedic takes on everyday life. He shares about his struggle with depression and uses his downfall to encourage and lift others up.
Emma Langford – Jan. 13
A Limerick-based songwriter with strong traditional influences, Emma Langford’s music focuses on bringing Ireland’s past into the present through modern interpretations of these stories. Storytelling and wit sit at the heart of all she does; interweaving her live performances, and shining through her works.
Take 6 in Concert – Feb. 17
Heralded by Quincy Jones as one of the “baddest vocal cats on the planet,” Take 6 are the quintessential a cappella model for vocal genius in history. The harmonious group, comprised of Claude McKnight, Mark Kibble, Joel Kibble, Dave Thomas, Alvin Chea and Khristian Dentley, continues to bring extraordinary and unique interpretations to their worldwide audiences.
The Tartan Terrors – March 7
With a distinctive sound and proud tradition of making Celtic music fun and accessible to any audience, the Tartan Terrors bring their Celtic invasion to festivals and shows across North America, blending the energy of a rock show with humor and step dance.
Comedy with Cathy Ladman – March 14
As one of the country's top comedians, Ladman’s show is a self-probing vehicle that draws laughter from exposing personal neuroses. Her comedy focuses on family, growing up, relationships and real life from a very personal perspective. She has not only appeared on “The Tonight Show” numerous times but was also the only female comic to appear on the last two of Johnny Carson’s “Tonight Show” anniversary episodes. She’s made four appearances, thus far, on “The Late Late Show” with Craig Ferguson, headlined her own HBO “One Night Stand” comedy special and was awarded the American Comedy Award for Best Female Stand-Up Comic.
The Manhattan Short and BANFF International film festivals will also make their return.
“We are excited for our upcoming 48th season that is sure to offer a little something for everyone,” said High Point Theatre Director David Briggs. “Each performance is so unique and colorful and will showcase the very best in talent on this stage. This is a season you’ve been waiting for! I believe each person in attendance will find something that will put a smile on their face.”
For more information regarding the upcoming performance season and to purchase tickets, please contact the box office Monday – Friday from noon to 5 p.m. at 336.887.3001 or visit www.highpointtheatre.com.
A full-service, state-of-the-art, downtown venue with excellent visibility, high-quality sound and lighting, as well as projection and streaming capabilities, High Point Theatre customizes every production for patrons and rental clients. Located within the International Home Furnishings Center, the worldwide headquarters for High Point Furniture Market, High Point Theatre offers a 900-seat performing arts auditorium with continental-style seating.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America.
For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.