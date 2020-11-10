Featured photo: Star April Billingsley preps a stunt with stunt coordinator Matthew Moore (far left) while the crew readies the shot.
Robo-calls may be annoying, but hell hath no fury like a cellphone gone wrong – especially when possessed by the malevolent spirit of a serial killer.
Grand Guignol meets hi-tech horror in filmmaker Jason Marc Pierce’s award-winning horror-comedy Hellphone, which marked his debut feature and celebrated its 10th birthday this year.
Everybody’s invited to the party, a virtual screening Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m., which includes not only the feature film but the reunion of cast and crew to discuss their memories of making an instant cult classic. Tickets are $5, which includes a $5 discount off the collector’s edition DVD (otherwise $10) and the new special-edition Blu-ray (otherwise $15). Filmed entirely on location in North Carolina, the film stars April Billingsley as Alex, the resident heroine but not necessarily the requisite “scream queen.”
She’s a tough, tenacious cop determined to get to the bottom of a series of (literally) shocking murders rocking her community.
“The shoot was a great experience,” Pierce recalled, “and I am still amazed at all the people who helped out and made it work. We planned for months to be able to pull off the shoot in 13 days but still had a lot of good fortune break our way to be successful. The people of Mayodan and Madison were a huge asset to the production, and we were lucky to be able to shoot there.”
Unlike George Lucas, who revamped the original Star Wars trilogy for a theatrical re-release in the 1990s, or Francis Ford Coppola, who recently revamped The Godfather Part III (1990) for its 30th anniversary, Pierce isn’t necessarily one to revise, or even revisit, his earlier work.
“I am still very happy with Hellphone,” Pierce said. “I see every flaw in everything I do, but once I’ve released something, I try to let it just exist in that state. I have gone back to some of my short films to try and ‘fix’ them, but usually give up and leave them be. I can be happy with how something turned out without thinking it is perfect.”
There is one aspect of Hellphone that he is pleased to announce has been rectified.
“I wish the distribution aspect had worked better,” he admitted, “but it was when streaming was really becoming a force, and we hadn’t counted on that when we made the movie. But now, with Saturnscape Pictures, there’s new life being breathed into this old movie.”
Saturnscape Pictures is the new production and distribution entity founded by Greensboro-based filmmaker Stephen van Vuuren, the producer and cinematographer of Hellphone. Pierce is forging ahead with future projects. “I finished the first draft of a feature screenplay about a drug heist gone wrong in rural North Carolina, made a few short films, am finishing up my first novel – about a teenage Celtic warrior maiden – and have an ongoing YouTube series about a cook so bad he summoned a demon that periodically possesses him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.