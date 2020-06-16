Hallmark Channel’s ‘Keepsake Christmas’ and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ ‘Gold Crown Christmas’ Present Celebrated Christmas Movies in Annual Programming Events

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries once again bring the yuletide poolside this July, with the return of the networks’ popular summertime Christmas-movie programming events starring fan-favorites Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson Peete, Danica McKellar, Chad Michael Murray, Ryan Paevey and more.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries helps viewers get into the Christmas spirit with the network’s annual ‘Gold Crown Christmas’ programming event featuring popular original movies from Christmases past.  Three heartfelt Yuletide tales will be offered each weeknight starting Monday, June 29, beginning at 5 pm ET/PT. Double Feature Fridays will pair together original movies of the same franchise, with “Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas” and “Time for You to Come Home for Christmas” on July 3, and “Christmas in Angels Falls” and “Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday” on July 10.  On Saturday, July 4, the network will honor our country’s service men and women with a daylong tribute to Veterans, featuring military-themed holiday movies including “Operation Christmas,” “Holiday for Heroes” and “A Veteran’s Christmas.”

Hallmark Channel’s annual ‘Keepsake Christmas’ continues its tradition of nonstop Christmas cheer, with 17 days of original Holiday movies beginning Friday, July 10th at Noon ET/PT with “Christmas at Dollywood.” The festive fun runs through Monday, July 27th at 6:00 a.m. ET/PT with fan favorite movies, including: “The Nine Lives of Christmas,” “A Christmas Duet,” “Switched for Christmas,” “Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy” and “Christmas in Rome.”

Click here for full schedules and select images

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.