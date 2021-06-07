GREENSBORO, NC (June 7, 2021) – The Greensboro Television Network (GTN), the City’s government channel, has received two national Telly awards.
Producer Devon Smith won a silver Telly award for his production of GTA Super Heroes, an animated video highlighting how transit riders can ride for free and make connections to other mass transit providers.=
Producer Carlos Castallanos won a bronze Telly Award for his work on a Rosie the Riveter piece.
Catallanos and host Rosemary Plybon interviewed Ruth Edwards, who is Greensboro’s own Rosie the Riveter. Edwards tells the incredible story of her contributions to the World War II efforts and her impact on the introduction of women to the workforce.
The Telly Awards are a national television competition and recognizes excellence in broadcast production. GTN has won 26 Telly Awards since 2000.
