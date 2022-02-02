Greensboro’s MACHETE receives Yelp of acclaim

Restauranteurs have mixed feelings about Yelp, but not when its users rate them best in their state.
That recently happened to Tal Blevins, whose MACHETE in downtown Greensboro ranked #18 in the nation and #1 in North Carolina on the crowd-based review site’s Top 100 Restaurants 2022.
YES! Weekly asked Blevins how it feels to be acclaimed by a site that not everyone in his industry is fond of.
“We’ve had some reviews from people who obviously never visited the restaurant or didn’t provide the full context for the experience,” replied Blevins in e-mail. “Or they were upset that we don’t offer something instead of judging us based on what we do offer. Those are annoying, and it’s frustrating that Yelp won’t do anything about those reviews, even when contacted.”
But he is also grateful for the site’s acclaim.
“Yelp is the most popular restaurant aggregate review site out there, so it’s a big honor, especially because it’s a list from the community itself and then ranked based on review frequency, review scores, and other factors. The award came as a total surprise to us and we didn’t even know about it until people started texting me ‘Congratulations!’ and I replied ‘For what?’”
It’s a major achievement for any restaurant, particularly one that opened on February 25, 2020.
“There’s never a perfect time to open, but we nailed the absolutely worst by doing it three weeks before restaurants in NC were closed to dine-in experiences. We had to pivot quickly and change our entire menu because we were never even planning to offer takeaway, as our style of food doesn’t lend itself well to traveling in a box. The team was amazing and came up with a new menu and ordered all the takeout containers, boxes, and utensils we’d need for the next few months, and that expediency proved to be a smart move as takeout containers were nearly impossible to find a few days after since there was such a rush.”
There was another challenge. “We weren’t eligible for many of the business assistance programs, since we didn’t have any revenue in 2019 to compare against. Even though we had to suffer through the same pandemic as everyone else, we pretty much had to go it alone. It was really the community that saved us and they’re the reason we’re still around today!”
The toughest moment was having to lay off two-thirds of his staff just weeks after hiring them.
“Fortunately, we were able to hire back a little over time, and now we have more team members than ever.”
Despite the struggle, Blevins approved of the mandate that made take-out his only option. “I agree with the decision in order to mitigate the spread, and it also gave us a sense of doing it all on our own and brought the team closer together. If we can get through this, we can get through anything!”
I told Blevins that I’m a rare gourmand who eats everything from chitlins to natto, and asked what he would serve me if I told my server “Chef’s preference.”
“This makes me think of when Chef Kevin and I went to Van Loy II on Gate City a few months before MACHETE opened and were both bummed when they were out of the blood soup! We’re kinda the same way, and I’ll pretty much try anything at least once. If you did that now at MACHETE it would probably be blood sausage or something with offal, like pig’s brains.”
Blevins was asked his thoughts on the proposed downtown social district.
“One thing that gets me about Greensboro is how much of a spine city we are downtown. It’s a long, straight line with little on the periphery to draw you over to Davie and Church or Greene and Eugene. I’d love to see more of a grid-like system in Greensboro similar to how Winston or Raleigh or Charlotte are organized. We need to fill in those gaps if we really want to create a vibrant, walkable, fun, engaging downtown, and not just focus on development along Elm Street.”
Blevins thinks there’s a lot of opportunity in downtown Greensboro. “But I want to see more restaurants, bars, and entertainment centers on the north side, more around the ballpark, more near the Cultural Center and the parks. We have a lot of dead zones that are just nondescript, uninviting, closed-off office buildings, banks, law offices, and governmental buildings, and I’d love to see more mixed-use where you have storefronts, coffee shops, sofa bars with live jazz, pop-up donut shops, a cheese shop, tiny open mic stages, little 8-seat conveyer belt sushi stands, and neat stuff like that.”
Blevins, a former tech industry writer, began MACHETE as a pop-up supper club with monthly meals in a variety of private homes. Greensboro’s seen those before, but previous examples like Next Supper never made the transition to brick and mortar.
“Right place, right time, I guess. Plus, we had a lot of restaurateurs and chefs and service industry folks attend our early dinner parties who told us they loved it, so we got a lot of positive word of mouth spreading throughout the culinary community early on. We went from this tiny underground dinner party for friends and family to 200 people requesting seats for our monthly supper clubs. Kris Fuller of Crafted fame was a big mentor and champion early on, giving guidance and helping us scout potential spaces when we were looking to open a full-service restaurant.”
I closed by asking for one thing he’s particularly proud of having served at MACHETE, and a dream entrée he hasn’t offered yet.
“I absolutely love anything from the ocean, and three of the dishes I’ve personally been most excited about are the grilled hamachi fish collar, the uni bottarga (cured sea urchin roe) pasta, and the grilled octopus. But I’d love to see more offal on the menu. When I lived in San Francisco, Chris Cosentino’s organ meat-focused Incanto was right around the corner from our apartment in Noe Valley, so it was our neighborhood restaurant we would frequent regularly. I miss some of the dishes like the cured tuna heart shaved over pasta, the sweetbreads, and the trotter cake, foie gras, and strawberry dish they used to serve. Okay, now I’m hungry!”
And so am I.
