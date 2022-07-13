Greensboro filmmaker takes America to court

In one of his most notable speeches, Malcolm X poised the notion of bringing the United States before the United Nations International Court of Justice.
“We need to expand the civil-rights struggle to a higher level — to the level of human rights,” said Malcolm in his April 3, 1964 speech “The Ballot or the Bullet,” in which he argued that Black leaders needed to stop thinking of racial justice as a matter of civil rights.
Civil rights, he said, come under the jurisdiction of the United States, but “Uncle Sam’s hands are dripping with the blood of the black man in this country.” Emphasizing the need for human rights over civil rights, Malcolm told his listeners he intended to take the case of African-American human rights to the United Nations.
The August 13, 1964, New York Times article “Malcolm X Seeks U.N. Negro Debate” reported that the State Department had “begun to take an interest in Malcolm X’s campaign to convince African states to raise the question of persecution of American Negroes at the United Nations,” and that unnamed U.S. officials believe “if Malcolm succeeded in convincing just one African Government to bring up the charge at the United Nations, the United States Government would be faced with a touchy problem.”
At the time of his 1965 assassination, Malcolm was not successful in convincing African leaders to make his case to the United Nations. But Greensboro filmmaker Larry “Syid” Wright’s new film America Under Fire dramatizes what might happen if somebody did.
In the film, which Wright directed and co-wrote with co-executive producer Glenn Jones, three attorneys take the U.S. before the World Court for allowing states to violate the 5th and 14th Amendments. It will be shown Sunday, July 17, at 4 p.m. in the Van Dyke Performance at the Greensboro Cultural Center, located at 200 N. Davie Street.
Wright told YES! Weekly that he was born in Penns Grove, New Jersey, works in the trucking industry, and is “65 years young.”
Wright did not attend film school but started writing scripts in his early teens.
“I was tutored by Reggie Nurse, an A&T student at the time. He taught me the fundamentals of scriptwriting, basic film techniques, and the three lenses needed to shoot a film. YouTube, Filmmaking for Dummies, errors, and a love of being behind the camera was my formal training. I also credit my success to all the actors and actresses that supported me when I started this journey.”
He first learned of Malcolm’s plan to bring the U.S. before the World Court in high school.
“My Junior year, I really started focusing on Black Nationalism, Malcolm, and Black pride. My English teacher, this 4’11” Black, afro-wearing sister, started schooling me about Black Power.”
Wright said that he became particularly interested in the Nation of Islam after he saw Denzel Washington act in Spike Lee’s award-winning “Malcolm X,” adapted from The Autobiography of Malcolm X by Alex Haley.
“I started conversing with brothers from the Nation of Islam. The thing that drew me to Malcolm is that he always talked about the human rights of the Black man being violated, so this story is a tribute to his fight for that.”
He gratefully emphasized that he could not have made this film without his co-writer and co-producer, historian and human rights attorney Glenn Jones, as he faced very different challenges with America Under Fire than he had with his previous feature, the 2020 action thriller Butter.
“When you make any movie that is not based on actual true events, you have a lot of room to play, something you don’t have with Black History and the Black struggle. But the advantage Glenn and I had is we didn’t have to curve the truth like when Hollywood tells our story,” Wright said. “We agreed this will not have some oppressed-looking man or woman sitting in a courtroom asking for something. This is about three Black attorneys seeking answers on why America is letting states constantly violate Black Americans’ 5th and 14th Amendment rights, rights that were specifically put in place to protect Black people.”
Ratified in 1868, the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution granted citizenship to all persons born or naturalized in the United States and guaranteed all citizens “equal protection of the laws.” One of three amendments passed during the Reconstruction era to abolish slavery and establish civil and legal rights for Black Americans, it would become the basis for multiple landmark Supreme Court decisions on civil rights.
The film was shot in Greensboro and at Atlantic & Pacific Studios in Burlington.
“It was a three-year project if we include the writing. Covid played a big part in the delay. I must give a big shout-out to the cast and crew who stuck with me over that period.”
He again stressed his gratitude to his co-writer.
“Glenn Jones is a retired attorney. If people did not know this was a film, they would believe it was a real hearing. Glenn laid the groundwork and we both executed the story. Without him, the script would still be on my desk.”
He described America Under Fire as something audiences may not have seen before.
“It’s not having us being murdered, lynched, or raped by our suppressor, but will allow Black America to be represented in a way that we are not used to seeing, and will give Black America the opportunity to charge, question, and challenge the accused. Being an Independent, I have the opportunity of not curving the truth when it comes to Black liberation.”
Wright closed with both an invitation and a warning.
“If people want to be entertained, come see this film. If people want to be able to watch a film and act like they are a juror, come see this film. But if people are afraid of the truth, stay home.”
Tickets for the Sunday show are available via EventBrite[IM1] (if you are reading this article in print rather than online, go to EventBrite.com and search for “Pitchvine Entertainment”). It will also be available streaming at vimeo.com/ondemand/americaunderfire.
