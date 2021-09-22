Going mad for the movies

Instant cult status is assured for Censor, which marks an auspicious (albeit uneven) feature debut for co-writer/director Prano Bailey-Bond, as well as a strong showcase for leading lady Niamh Algar, who holds everything together – no mean feat – with an intense and affecting performance.
This award-winning shocker is set in Britain during the heyday of the ‘80s-era “video nasties” period, when the government cracked down on violent horror films to such an extent that retailers were sometimes arrested and fined for renting and selling them.
Some of these films (The Evil Dead, The Hills Have Eyes) are acknowledged as genre classics, others (Faces of Death, Night of the Bloody Apes, Snuff) most definitely are not, but unsurprisingly the notoriety boosted their profile, whether deserved or not. (No such thing as bad publicity!)
The official censors of these films were frequently the objects of media scrutiny, and one of them is Enid Baines (Algar), a severe and withdrawn young woman who takes her job very seriously. She dutifully watches the films, taking notes which scenes are to be censored, then goes home alone, having no life beyond her work.
One (major) reason is that she still nurses guilt over the disappearance of her younger sister years before. The emotional wounds never healed, but are soon reopened when she watches a slasher film in which the leading actress, Alice Lee (Sophia La Porta), bears a remarkable resemblance to her sister.
Thus begins Enid’s inevitable descent into madness, as she becomes obsessed with Alice. When she is surreptitiously photographed obtaining one of Alice’s earlier films at a local video store – essentially blackmailing the clerk because it’s a “video nasty” – the resulting scandal thrusts Enid into the public eye, which further shakes her grip on sanity.
Whatever the film’s drawbacks, Algar’s performance is not among them. It’s a fearful tour-de-force. As demented as Enid becomes, the character remains sympathetic, even when she becomes dangerous.
About a third of the way into the narrative, Censor forsakes its early satire almost entirely and shifts into the psychological-thriller territory. It’s almost as if Bailey-Bond opted not to juggle both elements simultaneously. The remainder of the film is effective, and at its best recalls Polanski’s classic Repulsion (1965), yet the black comedy is missed.
Horror fans will appreciate the in-jokes and nostalgic references, to say nothing of the resulting carnage, and there’s excellent cinematography by Annika Summerson and a terrific score by Emilie Levienaise-Arrouch that, at various points, fondly recalls Tangerine Dream. The people associated with Censor are undeniably talented. We’ll be hearing from them again.
– Censor is available on-demand, on digital, and on DVD ($26.98 retail) from Magnet Releasing/Magnolia Home Entertainment, the latter replete with bonus features.
