Godzilla vs. Kong: The ultimate monster mash

It was inevitable. It’s been coming to this all along. East vs. West. Godzilla vs. Kong.
This isn’t the first time these big-screen behemoths have met, of course. Fans undoubtedly remember King Kong vs. Godzilla (Kingu Kongu tai Gojira), which was released in Japan in 1962 and then, in an edited version, a year later in the United States. (Yours truly saw it at a kiddie matinee in the 1970s, and it was, truly, a memorable experience.)
According to Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall), the scientist studying Kong, it has been foretold that these two “Alpha Titans” will inevitably clash, and she must know what she’s talking about since her picture adorns the cover of Scientific American magazine bearing the legend “Kong Whisperer.”
She also notes that such a battle has been foretold, although whether this prophecy was discerned by ancient mythology or as a result of the previous films’ box-office grosses is unknown. Of course, despite her warnings, said prophecy will come true, and in eye-popping, effects-laden fashion certain to please the monster faithful. This is pure, unabashed escapist fare, designed simply to entertain.
There are, of course, human characters, and some good actors play them, including the aforementioned Hall, who manages to keep a straight face throughout. Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler encore from Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), although the latter spends much of his brief time onscreen talking on the phone. Alexander Skarsgard plays Nathan Lind, the resident egghead scientist and author of a book on the “Hollow Earth” theory. He also teaches at Denham University (a nice nod to the original 1933 King Kong) in Philadelphia (!).
Lind’s book has aroused the interest of Walter Simmons (Demian Bichir), the slick corporate tycoon who owns Apex Cybernetics, who tells Lind, “I love crazy ideas. They make me rich.” It’s not divulging much to reveal that Simmons has his own agenda, although what that specific agenda is, isn’t made clear. Essentially, it’s to bring Godzilla and Kong together for a battle royale – which is what this movie’s all about.
Brian Tyree Henry, Julian Dennison, Shun Oguri, Eiza Gonzalez, Lance Reddick, and adorable newcomer Kaylee Hottle round out the film’s human contingent, but let’s face it; the film’s raison d’etre is its title characters. It’s not called Godzilla vs. Kong for nothing. In fact, it’s called that for everything.
Remarkably, Japan is spared any damage in this installment, although Hong Kong, Pensacola, and a portion of the Southern Ocean sustain their share. There are numerous in-jokes regarding the mythos of both Godzilla and King Kong, as well as plenty of other giant creatures on display, one of which will be very familiar to Godzilla fans.
Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein’s screenplay, based on a story by Terry Rossio, Michael Doughtery, and Zach Shields, is a grab bag of gimmicks, gadgets, and goofy plot twists. Some are half-baked, others are char-broiled, but there’s nary a moment to give any thought to how absurd they may be, and director Adam Wingard’s “full-steam-ahead” approach is just right for these proceedings. It’s always amusing to note that cities aren’t evacuated before a monster shows up, but at precisely the moment one does, all the better to see the masses desperately scurrying for cover and that amidst all the destruction, the power never once goes out.
Godzilla vs. Kong doesn’t have the almost tragic grandeur of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, nor (fortunately) the Vietnam analogy of Kong: Skull Island (2017). This is a more jocular outing than either, and – no surprise here – it sets everything up neatly for the next installment.
