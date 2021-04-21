Godzilla and King Kong: From screen to page

With Godzilla vs. Kong burning up the box office and being touted as “the first blockbuster of the post-COVID landscape,” it’s hardly surprising that there would be numerous promotional tie-ins. The film is the latest in Legendary Pictures’ ongoing – and very popular – “MonsterVerse” franchise, and in one scene, the Legendary logo is clearly visible behind star Millie Bobby Brown. That’s hardly the film’s only in-joke, but it’s one of the more blatantly amusing ones.
In 2010, Legendary branched out into the comic-book (or graphic novel) industry with Legendary Comics, which has already enjoyed success with Skull Island: The Birth of Kong, which was released simultaneously with Kong: Skull Island in 2017, and Godzilla Aftershock, released simultaneously with Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 2019.
Both Godzilla Dominion (96 pages, $16.99 retail) and Kingdom Kong (86 pages, $16.99 retail), released earlier this month, follow the events of the earlier films while leading – and building – up to the current one. There’s more than enough space in each chronology to depict quite a number of new adventures and to introduce some new characters.
Godzilla Dominion, written by Greg Keyes with art by Drew Edward Johnson (whose previous credits include Godzilla Aftershock), is depicted entirely from the title character’s perspective. He’s present, if not dominant, in almost every frame, and there are very few human characters involved. There are, however, other Titans, but they don’t last long when pitted against the King of the Monsters.
The writing is omniscient, explaining and exploring Godzilla’s impulses and motivations as he proceeds on his inexorable path to confront King Kong. It’s hardly surprising, therefore, that this volume ends with the words “To Be Continued ...”
Kingdom Kong, written by Marie Anello with art by ZID (who earlier drew Skull Island: The Bird of Kong), is different in that it includes several human characters who will figure prominently in Godzilla vs. Kong, significantly Dr. Ilene Andrews, the scientist played in the film by Rebecca Hall, who essentially becomes Kong’s “keeper.”
Rest assured, however, that Kong is very much a presence here, and there’s plenty of monster-on-monster action and hi-tech flash to be found in these pages, and this too ends with the words “To Be Continued ...”.
The authors and artists of both volumes evince respect and enthusiasm for the traditional mythos of each monster while incorporating a few twists along the way. The basic individual characterization of each monster remains intact: Godzilla is motivated by sheer instinct, but Kong is a more emotional beast. Ever since he first laid eyes on Fay Wray in the original 1933 classic, more often than not, a damsel has wound up in Kong’s paw.
There’s also the underlying attitude that the real monster is, in fact, man. Kong was content to exist on Skull Island. It was only when humans intruded upon his world that his – and their – troubles really began. Godzilla was awakened by radiation from A-bomb testing in the Pacific Ocean, so he too is a product of what might be called “man’s folly.”
Legendary Comics has also released its first children’s book in conjunction with Godzilla vs. Kong. Kong and Me (36 pages, $19.99 retail), written by Kiki Thorpe with illustrations by Nidhi Chanani, is a sweet, simple depiction of a day in the life – on Skull Island, of course – of Kong and his human friend Jia, the little girl so memorably played by newcomer Kaylee Hottle in the film. Jia is unable to speak or hear (nor is the actress who plays her) but has an almost preternatural connection with Kong, who is her protector and, in many ways, her confidante. Theirs is a bond of unspoken trust and affection, conveyed very sweetly in this slim but enjoyable volume.
Taking a break from the “MonsterVerse” – at least for the time being – Legendary Comics has also released Championess (232 pages, $21.99 retail), written by Tarun Shanker and Kelly Zekas with art by Amanda Perez Puentes, which is based on the actual historical character of Elizabeth Wilkinson, a female bare-knuckle boxer who found considerable fame in 18th-century London.
Shanker and Zekas have added some interesting alterations to Wilkinson’s story, the most noteworthy in that she is half-Indian. This is not historically accurate, but it adds both a feminist and racial angle that certainly resonates today in the 21st century.
Not only must Elizabeth compete in a traditionally male sport in a “man’s world,” but she must also contend with sexism and bigotry. Given her vocation, she does so the only way she knows how – with her fists and wits. She certainly strikes a blow for empowerment and equality. Actually, she strikes several!
The black-and-white color scheme of Championess is also a very stylish touch. It contributes greatly to the period atmosphere and, indeed, to the social atmosphere depicted here. It’s got action, it’s got strong characters, and it’s got social commentary – a heady and effective combination.
– The official Legendary Comic website is https://www.legendary.com/comics/.
