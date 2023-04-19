One of the more unusual, yet undeniably appropriate, collectibles recently released is the Buffy the Vampire Slayer Tarot Deck and Guidebook (Insight Editions; $27.99 retail), which coincides with the 25th anniversary of the much-beloved, award-winning series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which was created by Joss Whedon and ran for seven seasons — a total of 144 episodes — first on The WB and then on UPN, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar as the all-American teenager who must confront her fearsome destiny.
The Tarot Deck and Guidebook put a Buffy-flavored spin on the practice of Tarot card playing and reading, which began sometime in the mid-15th century and has become a popular practice around the world, particularly for devotees of divination (i.e. fortune telling). The 78-card deck features all the popular characters from the series — Willow, Angel, Spike, Giles, Xander, and of course Buffy — in original illustrations rooted in traditional Tarot iconography. The accompanying volume explains the meaning of each card and instructions for easy readings and includes original, all-new Buffy artwork.
For more information, visit https://insighteditions.com/products/buffy-the-vampire-slayer-tarot-deck-and-guidebook.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2023, Mark Burger.
(0) comments
