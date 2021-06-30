Full moon fever: Werewolves Within a winner   

Not only is Werewolves Within an entertaining film, but it is arguably the only good film ever based on a video game. For all of the Mortal Kombats, Resident Evils, and Silent Hills, films based on video games tend to offer a barrage of special effects over any semblance of story. Werewolves Within is so good you wouldn’t even know it was based on a video game, and that is meant as high praise.
As befits a horror film, Werewolves Within is set in Beaverfield, a bucolic and snow-swept burg in Vermont, where a framed photograph of Bob Newhart adorns the tavern wall – right next to a convenient shelf of throwing axes. (Rest assured, those will eventually come into play.)
Sam Richardson, also a producer, plays Finn Wheeler, the newly-appointed forest ranger of the region. No sooner has he set foot in Beaverfield than he encounters a variety of locals (and yokels), each one more eccentric than the next. Only the frisky local postal worker, Cecily (Milana Vayntrub), who describes herself as a “mailperson,” appears normal. But in a film such as this, appearances can be deceiving.
The current controversy in Beaverfield, such as it is, is the construction of a new pipeline by would-be tycoon Sam Parker (Wayne Duvall), but this pales in comparison to a series of mysterious killings – both canine and human – which leads the residents to believe that a lycanthrope is at large. As genre fans know, “lycanthrope” is a fancy name for werewolf. And it just so happens that it’s the time of the full moon, and we all know what that means.
Werewolves Within is as much a whodunit as a horror film. The quirkiness quotient is so high, and the actors play their roles to the hilt (some beyond) that any one of them could be the guilty party. Some are potential suspects, others are merely red herrings, and it’s divulging nothing to reveal that some will obviously end up as dead herrings.
Director Josh Ruben, who made his feature debut last year with Scare Me, brings a mostly assured touch to the proceedings, often relying – and often wisely – on his actors to dominate a moment or an entire scene. Richardson makes for a delightful hero, playing straight man the entire time while chaos reigns around him.
Catherine Curtin, Michaela Watkins, Rebecca Henderson, George Basil, Sarah Burns, Michael Chernus, Harvey Guillen, Cheyenne Jackson, and Glenn Fleshler round out an appealingly flaky ensemble, the latter as the resident, grizzled mountain man whom everyone initially assumes is the prime suspect. Nah, that would be too easy … or would it?
Cinematographer Matthew Wise does a fine job establishing a mood that is both stylish and spooky. Werewolves Within isn’t exactly scary, but it does have its fair share of jolts along the way, and genre fans shouldn’t be disappointed. On the contrary, this bears all the hallmarks of a potential cult classic. It has so many tricks up its sleeve that the narrative foundation isn’t always on firm ground, but by and large, this is a treat – and it isn’t even Halloween yet!
– Werewolves Within is currently playing in theaters and will be available everywhere you rent movies beginning this Friday.
