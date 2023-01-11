To celebrate its 13th birthday, Winston-Salem’s a/perture cinema (311 W. Fourth Street) will be cutting more than just a cake, as it presents a special “anniversary” screening of producer/director Sean S. Cunningham’s seminal 1980 shocker Friday the 13th this Friday – the 13th -- at 4 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and advance tickets are available here: https://aperturecinema.com/movies/friday-the-13th/. As a special treat, the first 30 ticket buyers will receive a bag of S’mores popcorn from King Pop.
The film that made summer camps scary, Friday the 13th details the horrific goings-on when a group of counselors assembles to reopen Camp Crystal Lake, which closed nearly 20 years before after a bizarre tragedy that one camper and two counselors dead. The counselors are only vaguely aware of Crystal Lake’s heinous history, but they’re soon to become a part of it, as one by one they fall prey to an unseen killer, until only Alice (Adrienne King) – the quintessential “Final Girl” of the slasher motif – is left to face the menace alone.
“We wanted to program something fun to commemorate our 13th birthday and being that this year January 13th is on a Friday, it made perfect sense to go for Friday the 13th,” explained Lawren Desai, executive director and curator of a/perture cinema. “Horror films have been super popular in theaters, so we are hoping that proves the case for a classic like Friday the 13th. People are drawn to watching horror films and being frightened communally.”
In addition to King, the film featured a cast of up-and-coming actors, including Kevin Bacon, Bing’s son Harry Crosby (in his feature debut), Broadway actor and director Mark Nelson (in his feature debut), and veteran Betsy Palmer, who’d appeared in the Oscar-winning Mister Roberts (1955) but hadn’t made a feature film since 1959’s The Last Angry Man opposite Paul Muni (who earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in his final feature) and Billy Dee Williams (in his feature debut).
Years ago in Florida, I interviewed Nelson, then directing a stage production, and I asked if he was the “same” Mark Nelson who appeared in Friday the 13th. After a brief pause, he burst out laughing. Nevertheless, he retained fond memories of the production … and the residual payments he was still receiving weren’t bad either!
Desai admits that she wasn’t a horror fan in her youth – they were too scary -- but “now I have a great appreciation for them, especially the arthouse ones like The Babadook and It Follows.”
Filmed in beautiful New Jersey on a budget of slightly more than $500,000, Friday the 13th was acquired for distribution by no less than Paramount Pictures, which put all of its marketing muscle behind mounting a nationwide release. It certainly paid off, as the film grossed almost $40 million domestically and landed in the top 20 box-office hits of 1980. The only Paramount release that grossed more that year was Airplane! It even outgrossed Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-winning Raging Bull, which some critics consider the best film of the entire decade, by over $15 million.
The film was hardly a critic’s darling, and Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert were so appalled by the film – and the slasher genre as a whole – that they devoted an entire episode of their television show Sneak Previews essentially trashing it. The filmmakers couldn’t have asked for better publicity. Friday the 13th was well and truly critic-poof.
The rest, as they say, was history. Friday the 13th became a mainstay of Paramount for a decade, with a sequel following almost every year until 1989, and even became a first-run, syndicated anthology television series that ran for three seasons (1987-’90). There have been Friday the 13th comic books, video games, and countless collectibles – and let’s not forget the countless rip-offs that followed in its wake. (Ironically, Friday the 13th was originally made to cash in on the popularity of John Carpenter’s 1978 classic Halloween, which itself has become a mammoth Hollywood franchise.)
The Friday the 13th franchise is anything but dead and buried. Last Halloween, it was announced that Crystal Lake, a prequel to the events of the first film, would go into production and be aired on Peacock.
But this Friday, you can go back to where it all started …
Looking back on 13 years, Desai said that aside from the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, yes – it’s been a lucky 13 for a/perture.
The official a/perture cinema website is https://aperturecinema.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.