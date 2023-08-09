The RiverRun International Film Festival has again partnered with Bookmarks’ “Book With Purpose” program to present a special screening of the 2022 festival favorite Americanish at 8 p.m. Saturday, August 19 at Marketplace Cinemas, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway, with the film’s writer/director Iman K. Zawahry and producer Roy Wol in attendance. Admission is free and audiences can register for tickets at https://riverrunfilm.com/.
Americanish focuses on two Pakistani sisters (Salena Qureshi and Purca Bedi) who live in Jackson Heights, and their cousin (Shenaz Treasury) — who has newly arrived in the United States — as they try to balance career and romance while remaining true to their cultural tradition. The film, which some have described as the very first Muslim romantic comedy, also stars George Wendt, David Rasche, Ajay Naidu, and Godfrey, and was filmed on location in New York City.
“We are always thrilled to partner with Bookmarks and Americanish, a 2022 festival favorite, is a nice fit for their ‘Book With Purpose’ program this year which focuses on identity and belonging,” said Rob Davis, RiverRun executive director. “Festival audiences were so enthusiastic about the film that it’s a pleasure to share it with the community once again. Iman is an incredibly talented filmmaker, and a most worthy recipient of our Spark Award, which recognizes filmmaking talent for individuals who are in the beginning of their careers.
“Iman is actually a two-time RiverRun alum as we showed her new short film, I Am from Palestine, at this year’s festival. We are delighted to welcome her back to Winston-Salem along with Israeli-Turkish producer Roy Wol, both of whom will be joining us for the Q&A after the screening.”
Zawahry is elated by her return engagement. “I absolutely love RiverRun — it was one of my favorite festivals,” she said. “The films they curate and how well they take care of their filmmakers is like no other. Not only do they support up-and-coming filmmakers in such an elevated manner, but I particularly love how they support student filmmakers in the pitch competition as well. Being a Spark award recipient is such an incredible honor and means so much to me as it gives a spotlight to independent filmmakers and shows appreciation for the hurdles we as indie filmmakers must climb.”
Americanish, which won a slew of awards — from the Asian American International Film Festival, New York Asian Film Festival, and the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival, to name a few — was Zawahry’s first feature, and she admits she wasn’t certain of its reception. As it turned out, she needn’t have worried.
“My team and I were so surprised by the positive reception it received, and we learned it’s because there are no films like this — led by a brown woman about Muslim women — and there was such a need, and all generations and ethnicities can relate to the women’s journeys. Our goal is for people to watch the film and see that Muslim women are not a monolith and they have agency over their own lives.”
“With Americanish, she made a one-of-a-kind romantic comedy about two Pakistani sisters and their fresh-off-the-boat — or jet, in this case — cousin, all with individual goals about careers and romance in New York City,” said Davis. “I think the universal theme of juggling one’s identity and cultural traditions in a new environment is one of the reasons this film resonates with audiences. I applaud Iman’s ability to take an established film genre, the romantic comedy, into new territory with Americanish!”
Zawahry, a professor of film production at the University of Florida, is among the first hijabi American-Muslim filmmakers in the nation, and has a number of projects in the pipeline. “My second feature, entitled LadyBalls, is about me and my friends growing up brown in the South where we skipped school to go to MTV’s spring-break show The Grind,” she said. “This is my passion project and (I’m) hoping to film soon as I’m looking for funding. I’m also working on a sci-fi project called Muslim Futures where many Muslim writers are tasked with what it looks like to have an aspirational Muslim future. I wrote the short story that has been translated into a graphic novel and will be adapted into a feature film. Lastly, I’m also working on directing television.”
The 26th annual RiverRun International Film Festival is scheduled for April 18th — 27th, 2024.
The official Americanish website is https://www.americanishfilm.com/.
The official Marketplace Cinemas website is https://www.mpcws.com/.
The official RiverRun International Film Festival is https://riverrunfilm.com/.
