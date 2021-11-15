FRANK SINATRA’S “HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS” SHINES LIGHT ON AN EMOTIONAL JOURNEY IN TOUCHING ANIMATED STORY
Los Angeles — November 15, 2021 — An animated silhouette of Frank Sinatra, one of popular culture’s most captivating singers, opens a new video for his heartfelt “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” available here. As the song continues, the animation beautifully reveals a tender story about facing the holiday season in a new city while trying to build a life. The video is dedicated to those who have made these courageous journeys.
David Calcano, acclaimed graphic novelist and founder of Fantoons Animation Studios, directed the video with filmmaker Ala Nunu (“Ahead”). Born in Venezuela, Los Angeles-based Calcano collaborated with Nunu, born in Poland, to craft a seasonal storyline that echoes memories of David’s own experiences leaving his hometown while capturing the essence of Frank Sinatra's poignant performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.