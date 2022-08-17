FOURTH LINCOLN SMARTPHONE SHORT FILM CONTEST!

In partnership with Parkway Lincoln, RiverRun is hosting the 4th Lincoln Smartphone Short Film Contest! The film content/story must be centered around a Lincoln vehicle(s). Participants may interpret this however they choose and will be judged on creativity and originality. The films will be screened for free to the community in RiverRun’s Virtual Theater from September 18-24.
How To Enter
Create a short film between 1-5 minutes long using only a smartphone. The film must be submitted in one of the following formats: (.mp4) (.mov) files; widescreen format (horizontal). No square or vertical formatted films.
Submit your film to tiffany@riverrunfilm.com by 5 p.m. on Friday, September 9.
A panel of Jurors will judge the films and select the top 3 best films which will be awarded the following cash prizes:
First: $150
Second: $100
Third: $75
Full details and guidelines can be found at riverrunfilm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.