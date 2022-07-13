‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Equestrian Estate!
A Long Island mansion and equestrian estate that has been a prominent player in the thoroughbred race horse business is for sale at $10 million. The listing, which includes a 15,000-square-foot home and 10-stall horse stable, was also a film site for several movies and television programs, including Wolf of Wall Street with Leonardo DiCaprio and episodes of the TV series Elementary.
Located about 30 minutes from New York’s Belmont Park near Manhattan and the Hamptons, the Mill Neck property includes the six-bedroom home on five acres of rolling pasture, lawn and trees, an apartment and tack room, paddocks and a riding ring. About 100 race-winning horses have trained at the facility.
The French-chateau style home with its impressive turret and steep-pitched roof is set at the end of a long driveway past a courtyard and lush landscaping. Home features include wood-and-marble floors, six fireplaces, extensive woodwork, wine cellar, mahogany bar, fitness center, hot tub room, poker room, and a theater room. In the backyard is a resort-style entertainment complex with an outdoor kitchen, heated-saltwater pool, waterfall and koi pond, several patios, and year-round gardens.
Mill Neck, named after a seventeenth-century saw mill business, is one of the most expensive zip codes in the United States consisting mostly of large homes on picturesque lots. It is often compared to the Hamptons and is just a few minutes from President Teddy Roosevelt’s home in Oyster Bay.
